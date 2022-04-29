Chelsea Women striker Sam Kerr crowned FWA Women's Footballer of the Year

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has been crowned the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22.

The Australia international has once again been the spearhead for Emma Hayes' side, with Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder in and out of the squad throughout the season with injuries.

She is the current top scorer in the Women's Super League with 18 goals, including the winner in Thursday's hard-fought 2-1 win against Tottenham.

What makes her goal haul all the more impressive is that she has not taken any penalties for Chelsea this season, with all of her goals coming from open play. Kerr also has four assists this season.

She has had the most shots on target in the WSL this season (37) and scored the most big chances (11), ranking second behind Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema for the number of shots (63).

Chelsea are currently four points clear of Arsenal in the WSL title race, although Jonas Eidevall's Gunners have a game in hand, also against Tottenham.

Sky Sports lead WSL pundit Karen Carney said after Chelsea's victory on Thursday: "She's the difference for them. This season, you've lost Kirby, Harder's been injured, and she's got all those goals and assists.

"But she has the pressing and the work rate that every centre-forward in the best teams in the WSL and Premier League do. They all press with intent and Kerr is brilliant at that, on the front foot and starts it for Chelsea. Then there's the ability to sore and assist.

"The one criticism I have is that she should be scoring more. She has so many opportunities, and probably isn't as clinical.

"But she is the difference. If Chelsea didn't have her, they wouldn't win [the title]."

