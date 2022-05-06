Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic host Hearts live on Sky Sports.

Celtic team news: Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Hearts. Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again for the Premiership leaders.

Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week's Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield.

Hearts team news: Hearts could have three key players back in the mix, with John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith all in contention for inclusion in the matchday squad after their injury lay-offs.

Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury. Long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Opta stats

Celtic have won 19 of their last 20 home league matches against Hearts, with the only exception in this run being a 0-0 draw in September 2015.

Hearts have lost eight of their last nine league meetings with Celtic, winning the other 2-1 at home on the opening day of this season.

Celtic are unbeaten in 29 Scottish Premiership matches (W24 D5), last enjoying a longer run between May 2016 and December 2017 under Brendan Rodgers (56 in a row).

Hearts and their opponents Celtic are the only Scottish Premiership sides without a league defeat since the start of March, with Hearts winning four and drawing three of their seven matches in this period.

Only Rangers' James Tavernier (12) has more Scottish Premiership assists this season than Heart of Midlothian's Barrie McKay (10), while only Joe Aribo (56) has created more chances in open play than McKay (52).

Hibernian team news: Hibernian will welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday's clash at home to Aberdeen after the defender completed a four-game suspension.

Demi Mitchell is in contention for more game time after returning as a late substitute at Livingston last weekend following two months out with an ankle injury.

Drey Wright is set to remain on the sidelines along with Chris Cadden (thigh), Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet (knee) and Kyle Magennis (knee).

Aberdeen team news: Aberdeen will have Ross McCrorie back after he missed last weekend's victory over Dundee through suspension.

It remains to be seen if Matty Kennedy will be deemed fit enough to return following a recent problem with his back.

Jim Goodwin has "one or two" minor fitness issues to contend with but expects to have plenty options to select from.

Opta stats

Hibernian have won three of their last four home league games against Aberdeen (L1), including both of their last two. Before these three wins, Hibs had only won three of their previous 23 home league matches against the Dons (D10 L10).

Since Hibernian's promotion in 2018, only Rangers (10) have won more league games against them than Aberdeen (eight), while against no side have the Dons won more league fixtures against in this time (level with Livingston).

Hibernian have won two of their last 15 Scottish Premiership matches (D6 L7), scoring just eight goals across these matches, all of which have come in 2022. Hibs are the only side in the division yet to reach double figures for goals this calendar year.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has already faced Hibernian four times in the top-flight this season (W1 D2 with St. Mirren, W1 with Aberdeen); the last manager to face an opponent five times in the same Scottish Premiership season was Terry Butcher in 2013-14 vs Kilmarnock (twice with Inverness, three with Hibernian).

Only Dundee (10) have won fewer away Scottish Premiership points this season than Aberdeen (11), with the Dons only winning two of their 17 on the road in 2021-22 (D5 L10).

Livingston team news: Livingston are again without suspended goalkeeper Max Stryjek for the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday, so Ivan Konovalov is set to continue between the sticks after making his debut at Aberdeen last weekend.

Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery.

Caleb Chukwuemeka is set to return to the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem.

St Johnstone team news: Manager Callum Davidson revealed Craig Bryson is closing in on a return from an ankle injury.

The 35-year-old midfielder has been out since Boxing Day and although he will not be ready for the trip to Livingston on Saturday, he could be available for next Wednesday's game against Aberdeen.

Chris Kane (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats

Livingston have lost both of their last two league meetings with St. Johnstone, as many as their previous 10 beforehand (W5 D3 L2).

St. Johnstone have won both of their last two away league games at Livingston, each by a 2-1 scoreline.

Livingston have won their last two Scottish Premiership matches, last winning three in a row in a run of six consecutive wins in December 2020 and January 2021.

St. Johnstone have only scored eight away goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, the fewest of any side, with the Saints also managing the fewest shots on target of any side on their travels (43).

St. Johnstone's Callum Hendry has scored in each of his last three league appearances against Livingston. Overall, he has five Scottish Premiership goals against them, his most against any opponent in the division.

Ross County team news: Defender Jack Baldwin returns from suspension for the crucial cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was ruled out for the season this week with a shoulder injury which he suffered as he was coming back from a facial injury.

Motherwell team news: Manager Graham Alexander has a number of fitness concerns after "four or five" players missed training for most of the week through illness.

The unnamed players returned to training on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the Dingwall encounter.

Striker Kevin van Veen returns from suspension after missing two games while Stephen O'Donnell is back in training after a month out with a muscle injury but the game might come too soon for him.

Liam Shaw, Scott Fox, Jordan Roberts and Sondre Solholm are expected to remain out while Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire are out for the season.

Opta stats

Ross County have won both of their last two league meetings with Motherwell; they have never won three in a row against them in the top flight.

Motherwell lost their last league visit to Ross County 3-1 in January; they have only lost back-to-back top-flight trips there once before, doing so in November 2015.

Ross County lost their last home league match against Celtic but haven't lost consecutive home games in the Scottish Premiership since October, losing to St. Mirren and Livingston.

Motherwell are without a clean sheet in their last 13 league matches, their worst run without one in the top flight since 14-game run between December 2016 and April 2017.

Motherwell's Callum Slattery has created 30 chances in the Scottish Premiership this season without registering an assist; only Peter Pawlett has created more without an assist in the top-flight in 2021-22 (34).

St Mirren team news: St Mirren loan duo Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have returned to respective parent clubs Wolves and Wigan to have injuries assessed.

Boss Stephen Robinson will be without the pair for the visit of bottom side Dundee on Saturday.

Defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both out.

Dundee team news: Dundee have the squad which was available for Aberdeen last week. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem.

Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season.

Opta stats

St. Mirren have only lost one of their last seven Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee (W4 D2), although that was their last such home game against them in October (0-1).

Dundee have won four of their last six Scottish Premiership away games at St. Mirren (L2), with all six games in this run decided by just a single goal.

St. Mirren have lost their last four home Scottish Premiership matches, last losing five in a row in February 2019.

Dundee haven't won any of their 10 Scottish Premiership matches since Mark McGhee took charge in February (D5 L5) - they are the only Scottish top-flight side without a win in that timeframe.

Dundee have conceded the most goals in the Scottish Premiership this season (59) and have faced the most shots on target (190) in the division.

Rangers team news: Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his Rangers squad following the Europa League win over RB Leipzig. Joe Aribo had to come off just before half-time with a head knock, while Kemar Roofe (knee) missed the match.

Filip Helander (foot), Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.

Dundee Utd team news: Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury, but Kevin McDonald has recovered from injury and is back in the squad.

Calum Butcher is unlikely to play because of a personal issue while Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) have also played their last games of the season.

Opta stats

Rangers have won each of their last six home games against Dundee United in the Scottish top-flight since a 2-3 defeat in April 2011.

Rangers scored fewer goals in this season's Scottish Premiership against Dundee United than any other side (two goals in three games).

Rangers lost their last home Scottish Premiership match against Celtic, ending a 35-game home unbeaten league run. The Gers haven't lost consecutive top-flight matches at Ibrox since March 2018 under Graeme Murty, a run which featured a home defeat to Celtic.

Dundee United are looking to win consecutive Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since a run of three in October earlier this season.

Rangers full-back James Tavernier has created the most chances (105), played the most passes into the box (412) and has the most assists (12) in the Scottish Premiership this season, while he is the only player to be in double figures for expected assists (10.8).

