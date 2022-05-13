Mohamed Salah, Heung-Min Son, Kevin De Bruyne among Premier League player of the season nominees

Mohamed Salah, Heung-Min Son and Kevin De Bruyne are among an eight-man shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold also represent the title-tussling titans, with Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka and James Ward-Prowse completing the star-studded list of nominees.

Salah broke his six-game duck for goals from open play in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United on April 19 and now has 22 Premier League goals to his name this season.

However, the Egyptian has failed to score since, meaning he only leads Son by one goal.

The Tottenham forward extended his haul to 21 in the 3-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday evening, and has his sights set on winning the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold and Cancelo have continued to reinvent the traditional full-back role, frequently drifting infield and registering league-high numbers for creating goals and passing in advanced areas.

Saka bounced back from penalty heartbreak with England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy to have his most prolific season for Arsenal in the Premier League, with 11 goals and six assists.

Bowen has been firmly knocking on the door for an England call-up with his performances for West Ham this season, becoming only one of three players to register 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse has shrugged off the disappointment of being omitted from the Euro 2020 squad and continued to deliver consistent performances for the Saints this season.

The 27-year-old has scored four free-kicks this season, taking his Premier League total to 14, which is just four off David Beckham's record of 18.

The winner will be decided by a public online vote, which closes on May 16 at 6pm. You can vote here.

PL Young Player of the Season

Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are among the eight players in consideration to win the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Saka and Alexander-Arnold are shortlisted for both Player and Young Player of the Season, with Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell and Aaron Ramsdale making up the rest of the nominees.

Rice has become a leader for West Ham this season, establishing himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders while taking on the captain's armband from the departing Mark Noble.

Mount is Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season from midfield, and has become the youngest player in Blues history to reach double digits for goals and assists in competition history.

Manchester City forward Foden, who won last season's award, has already matched his return of the previous campaign, registering nine goals and five assists while growing in importance for the team under manager Pep Guardiola.

Crystal Palace left-back Mitchell has made more tackles than any defender in the Premier League this season and earned himself a first England call up in the process, making his debut against Ivory Coast in March.

Gallagher has had a breakout season in the Premier League at Palace, on loan from Chelsea, after suffering relegation with West Brom in the previous campaign. His 10 goals and five assists make him one of the most productive box-to-box midfielder in the division this season.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is the only goalkeeper nominated for a Premier League end-of-season award after impressive performances have seen him become a credible rival for Jordan Pickford in the fight to become England's No 1.

PL Manager of the Season nominees

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are on a five-man shortlist for Barclays Manager of the Season.

They are joined by Patrick Vieira, Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank in contention for the prize, which is decided by an online vote and a panel of football experts.

Guardiola and Klopp are battling it out for the Premier League again this season, as City and Liverpool look set to take the title race to the final day of the season for a second time in just four years.

Manager stats, Premier League, 2021/22 Coach Win % PPG Pos. Guadiola 77.78% 2.47 1 Klopp 72.22% 2.39 2 Vieira 28.57% 1.26 11 Frank 33.33% 1.19 13 Howe 44.00% 1.52 14

If City are successful, they will become the first team to win three consecutive league titles since Manchester United in 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09.

Frank has enjoyed a successful debut Premier League season with Brentford, defeating the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to comfortably avoid relegation.

Vieira has overseen a summer of change at Crystal Palace following the departure of Roy Hodgson last summer, introducing an exciting new core of players to his squad, while ensuring the south London club maintain their Premier League status.

Howe has had a transformative effect on Newcastle since replacing Steve Bruce in November, becoming the first side to avoid relegation in the Premier League era after failing to win any of their first 14 matches.