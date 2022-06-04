England players booed by children in Hungary when taking a knee before Nations League opener

Despite UEFA imposing a spectator ban after the behaviour of Hungary fans during Euro 2020 matches staged last summer, in excess of 30,000 - mostly children - were in attendance as the teams emerged for the national anthems at the Puskas Arena on Saturday evening

England players were booed by Hungary fans - mostly children - when taking a knee before their Nations League opener in Budapest, despite the hosts being forced to play the game behind closed doors due to racist abuse from the stands.

UEFA imposed a spectator ban after the previous behaviour of Hungary supporters during Euro 2020 matches staged in the country last summer, while FIFA issued a separate punishment after England were racially abused during their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win in September.

However, in excess of 30,000 - mainly schoolchildren - were allowed inside the Puskas Arena on Saturday evening for the Nations League fixture as UEFA rules allow for an unlimited number of U14s to attend games behind closed doors, provided they are accompanied by an adult.

The national anthems of both countries were respected as the players made their way out onto the pitch, but jeers appeared to be audible from the crowd when England took a knee before kick-off in what was their first visit to the stadium since they were racially abused last year.

However, UEFA will not punish Hungary for booing the act of taking a knee, as it is not against its rules.

Reporting from inside the Puskas Arena, Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett said: "It was an incredibly loud environment and all eyes were on the crowd when England took a knee and the booing from thousands of schoolchildren inside the stadium was very, very clear.

"It was a strange noise in truth because these are all U14s so it was higher-pitched noise than what we're used to when we hear booing. But it was very clear booing by the vast majority of people inside the stadium.

"It's important to stress that it's not against UEFA rules. Do not expect UEFA to punish the Hungarian FA further, but what I think it will do is support the feeling expressed by a lot of people within football that the image of a stadium two-thirds full of spectators for a game that is supposed to have none as a punishment for former racist abuse, is distasteful and not sending out the right message.

"There's a further concern that these are youngsters. They did not like the gesture of England players taking a knee and they did not approve of it."

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "surprised" so many spectators were being allowed to attend on the eve of the match, with a crowd of around 3,000 expected at England's Nations League game with Italy at Molineux later in the month, as the Football Association serves its one-match stadium ban for the trouble ahead of the Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley last summer.

Southgate said on Friday: "We're all surprised but we're inviting children into our stadium, so I wasn't really clear on the rules. I don't know what the figure should be.

"Hopefully the young people in the stadium will realise why this opportunity has happened. We have got to keep doing the right things and setting the right example."