Hungary 1-0 England: Dominik Szoboszlai's second-half spot-kick gives hosts victory against tired Three Lions

A lethargic England kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Hungary thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's controversial second-half penalty.

The Three Lions looked uncomfortable in a 3-4-3 formation, which included debutants James Justin and Jarrod Bowen, and at the end of a long domestic season fell to their first loss over 90 minutes since November 2020 through Szoboszlai's spot-kick (66).

Hungary had already enjoyed the better of the chances before they scored and saw Conor Coady clear another Szoboszlai effort off the line early on, before Zsolt Nagy and Adam Szalai both went close

Image: Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai scored his seventh international goal to down England

Justin was forced off by a calf injury at half-time and England continued to toil after the break, but were still unfortunate to be penalised when substitute Reece James was adjudged to have fouled Nagy just inside the penalty area.

Hungary had earned a point in their World Cup qualification group at Wembley last year after taking the lead with a penalty, but Szoboszlai's emphatic spot-kick ensured all three at the Puskas Arena, and their win could have been more emphatic had Andras Schafer finished off an open goal after Jordan Pickford had kept out another Szoboszlai shot.

Player ratings Hungary: Gulacsi (6), Lang (6), Atilla Szalai (6), Orban (7), Nego (7), Adam Nagy (6), Adam Szalai (7), Szoboszlai (8), Schafer (6), Zsolt Nagy (7), Sallai (6).



Subs: Kleinheisler (6), Styles, Viola, Vecsei, Adam (n/a).



England: Pickford (6), Alexander-Arnold (5), Walker (5), Maguire (6), Coady (6), Justin (5), Rice (5), Bellingham (5), Mount (6), Bowen (7), Kane (6).



Subs: Saka (6), Stones (6), James (5), Grealish (6), Phillips (6).



Man of the match: Dominik Szoboszlai.

Budapest draw produces more questions than answers

There were talking points throughout Gareth Southgate's selection with Justin handed a debut at left wing-back, Jude Bellingham given only his fifth start in midfield and Bowen finally fit to make his England bow on the right of a front three.

Justin's game lasted only 45 minutes as he failed to shake off an innocuous injury he suffered midway through the opening period, and he was partially culpable for the move which led to Szoboszlai's early effort.

Bellingham's midfield audition was equally unremarkable, and his pairing with Declan Rice looked uncomfortable from the start, as the duo failed to provide the protective screen England needed to stop Hungary's diagonal balls out wide.

Team news Gareth Southgate named two debutants, Jarrod Bowen and James Justin, in his first competitive starting line-up of 2022.



The England boss reverted to the 3-4-3 formation he had often favoured at Euro 2020, with Bowen and Mason Mount starting either side of Harry Kane in attack.



Kyle Walker dropped into a back three alongside the recalled Conor Coady, while Justin lined up at left wing-back opposite Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The one positive of the players looking to make a name for themselves was Bowen, who looked at home in the international fold and had four of England's 11 shots over the 90 minutes while also looking their most creative player.

Coady was another positive for Southgate, showing good awareness to clear Szoboszlai's goalbound shot off the line and glancing a header inches wide of the far post at the other end from a free-kick, but he still appears likely to remain on the periphery of the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

England face an old enemy in Germany when they travel to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm. Follow live build-up and coverage across Sky Sports digital platforms from 6pm.