Nations League round-up: Northern Ireland beaten in Kosovo as Portugal and Spain win

Northern Ireland's long wait for a Nations League win goes on after they were beaten 3-2 in Kosovo, while Spain and Portugal picked up victories in the competition on Thursday.

Northern Ireland have now failed to win any of their 13 Nations League fixtures, losing 10, and they'll be feeling the pressure after another frustrating night in the competition, following the disappointing draw with Cyprus at the weekend.

Hosts Kosovo were deserved winners, though, despite a nervy final few minutes. They took the lead through Vedat Muriqi's penalty nine minutes in after Steven Davis' clumsy foul on Milot Rashica and when Zymer Bytyqi volleyed in a Rashica cross on 19 minutes, the visitors had a mountain to climb.

Northern Ireland hadn't scored in their last three outings but Shayne Lavery got them back into the match on the stroke of half-time with a brave close-range header. However, that hope was extinguished seven minutes into the second half when the impressive Muriqi just stayed onside to convert a fine Kosovo move.

Daniel Ballard did set up a tense finish with his header seven minutes from time but Northern Ireland couldn't find an equaliser and the result leaves them third in League C Group 2 with just one point, eight points behind table-toppers Greece, who beat Cyprus 3-0.

Meanwhile, in League A Group 2 Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes were on target in Portugal's comfortable 2-0 win over Czech Republic.

Image: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenges for the ball with Czech Republic's Jakub Brabec

The victory means Portugal remain two points above Spain, who moved up to second spot in that pool thanks to Pablo Sarabia's first-half strike in a 1-0 win away to Switzerland.

