Nations League round-up: Germany held by Hungary as Memphis Depay misses late penalty for Netherlands against Poland

Germany were held to a 1-1 draw with Hungary as both games in Group A3 of the Nations League, the other being England's stalemate with Italy, ended as draws.

The goals came in the opening nine minutes with Jonas Hofmann slotting in Germany's equaliser to cancel out Zsolt Nagy's strike in Budapest, after which Hansi Flick's side were unable to find a winner.

There were also two draws in Group A4 as Wales claimed a 1-1 draw with Belgium and Netherlands came from two goals down against Poland to draw 2-2.

Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored the Netherlands' goals inside three minutes early in the second half after Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Piotr Zielinski had struck for Poland.

Image: Denzel Dumfries (left) scored the Netherlands' equaliser against Poland in Rotterdam

The Dutch then had a chance to seal a third straight win in stoppage time but Memphis Depay's penalty hit the post to leave Louis van Gaal's side on seven points at the top of the group.

In addition to the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 win over Scotland in Group B1, Ukraine, who lost to Wales in the World Cup play-off final, earned their second straight Nations League win by beating Armenia 3-0 with goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The game was played on neutral territory in Lodz, Poland, because Ukraine cannot play at home due to the invasion by Russia.

There were also two games in Group C1, as Turkey claimed a third consecutive win with a 2-0 victory to Luxembourg, while Faroe Islands claimed their first points of the campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Lithuania.