England 2-1 Italy: Young Lions into U19 Euro final after second-half comeback

England are through to the final of the U19 European Championships after completing a second-half comeback to beat Italy 2-1.

Italy took the lead after midfielder Fabio Miretti won and converted a penalty (11) after a lackadaisical challenge from Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

England's Matthew Cox was able to get a hand to Miretti's effort, but the Juventus midfielder's penalty had too much on it for the Brentford B goalkeeper, who conceded the Young Lions' first goal of the tournament in Slovakia.

Manager Ian Foster's triple change had an immediate impact for England, as substitute Alex Scott headed in Alfie Devine's corner (57) with his first touch to bring the scores level.

England completed their turnaround with eight minutes to go through another corner as Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah headed home from close-range after Harvey Vale's delivery took a fortuitous flick off the head of an Italian at the front post.

They will play either France or Israel in the final on Friday, with the other semi-final taking place at 7pm on Tuesday.