Mauricio Pochettino exits Paris Saint-Germain with Christophe Galtier appointed

Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris Saint-Germain and Nice boss Christophe Galtier has been confirmed as his successor on a two-year deal.

Pochettino, the former Tottenham and Southampton manager, has departed the club despite leading PSG to the French title, winning by 15 points - the largest margin of a title-winning team in the top five leagues.

But ultimately, it was PSG's latest capitulation in the Champions League, the competition the Qatari owners crave so much, which has cost him his job.

PSG were 2-0 up on aggregate with only 45 minutes left to play in their last-16 tie against Real Madrid. But were undone by a 17-minute second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

Pochettino was able to guide PSG to the semi-finals the season before, becoming only the second manager in the club's history to do so under the current ownership, but they were eliminated by Manchester City.

Manchester United considered Pochettino for the manager's position vacated by interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season, but instead opted to hire Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

Galtier, 55, guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21, before joining Nice, who went on to seal a fifth-place finish under him in the French top flight last season.

A ground-breaking data analysis in-depth review of the leading candidates to succeed Pochettino has raised concerns about the suitability of Galtier for PSG.

Carteret Analytics combine raw manager data with their own bespoke algorithms to come up with the Carteret Manager Rating - a tool used by football club decision-makers to assess the ability, quality and potential of prospective managerial appointments.

The complex analysis draws on managers' performances over the past six seasons and is then weighted against expectations, strength of opposition sides and various other factors such as styles and formations.

It is usually confidential information to assist football club leaders but they shared their PSG analysis as part of a special study for Sky Sports.

Galtier has a far lower rating than Pochettino or other replacements who had been linked with the role in Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho and his exceptionally defensive style contrasts with the usual approach of PSG.

How have previous managers coped post-PSG?

Carlo Ancelotti - 1x Copa del Rey (2014), 2x Champions League (2014, 2022), 1x Super Cup (2014), FIFA Club World Cup (2014), 1x Bundesliga (2017), 1x La Liga (2022).

Unai Emery - 1x Europa League finalist (2019), 1x Europa League (2021), 1x Champions League semi-finalist (2022).

Thomas Tuchel - 1x Champions League (2021), 1x Super Cup (2021), 1x UEFA Men's Coach of the Year (2021), 1x The Best FIFA Football Coach (2021), 1x FIFA Club World Cup (2021).