Carabao Cup second round: League Two Crawley get better of Fulham, Aston Villa come from behind against Bolton

League Two side Crawley provided the biggest shock of the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday as they knocked out Premier League side Fulham - a team ranked 73 places above them in the English football pyramid.

Kevin Betsy's side sit second bottom of the English Football League following a single point from five games but deservedly progressed to round three thanks to goals from captain Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi.

Image: James Balagizi celebrates scoring Crawley's second goal against Fulham

Marco Silva made 10 changes to the side that beat Brentford 3-2 last time out in the Premier League but not even the £16m signing of Issa Diop on debut could deny former Fulham striker Betsy a scalp over his old club.

Charlton reached the Carabao Cup third round for only the second time in 14 seasons with a 1-0 win at League Two side Walsall.

The League One visitors made eight changes, but Diallang Jaiyesimi's cool second-half finish proved enough to see off a spirited Saddlers side.

Superb long-range strikes in the first half from Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bahsiru and Dennis Adeniran saw Sheffield Wednesday beat Rochdale 3-0 to advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

After Callum Paterson put a long-range effort over, Brown found the net with a fine 25-yard effort following a corner in the 23rd minute.

Dele-Bashiru matched Brown's effort with an equally impressive shot from around 25 yards out to increase Wednesday's lead, before Adeniran scored arguably the best goal of the night when he collected the ball in the centre circle and advanced through the middle before beating Cieran Slicker with an unstoppable shot on the run.

Summer signing Samuel Bastien opened his Burnley account in style as he fired Vincent Kompany's team into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at League One Shrewsbury.

Steve Cotterill's third-tier side matched the Championship club in the first half, but the DR Congo international scored his first goal in English football in the 50th minute as he ended the Shrews' dreams of a cup run.

Shrewsbury did find the net late on when Chey Dunkley headed in Luke Leahy's cross, but the flag went up for offside and Burnley held on.

It was heartbreak for League Two side Barrow who were moments away from reaching the third round before being beaten on penalties by League One Lincoln City.

Lincoln took the lead in the 8th minute through Anthony Scully but two goals from David Mayo (13) and Ben Whitfield (87) looked to have turned the game around.

Just when it seemed the hosts were heading through, Jordon Garrick scored a 92nd-minute equaliser to send the tie to a shootout and Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright was the hero - saving three spot-kicks to send his team through.

Aston Villa came from behind to spare manager Steven Gerrard an uncomfortable night with a convincing 4-1 Carabao Cup win at Bolton.

The Premier League side were stunned as Dion Charles gave the hosts a 24th-minute lead at the University of Bolton Stadium, but Douglas Luiz levelled directly from a corner.

Danny Ings put Villa ahead with a 62nd-minute penalty after being fouled by goalkeeper Joel Dixon, who blundered again soon after to hand Lucas Digne the third. Substitute Leon Bailey added another late on.

Blackburn's young side came from behind to avoid a Carabao Cup second-round upset with a 2-1 win at League Two side Bradford.

Bradford, managed by former Blackburn player and boss Mark Hughes, went ahead against the run of play after 18 minutes as Andy Cook converted Scott Banks' cross for his sixth goal of the season.

Blackburn levelled in the 31st minute through Bradley Dack, before Dilan Markanday finished from eight yards to seal victory.

Che Adams' double and a late debut strike by teenager Dom Ballard helped Southampton win their first meeting with Cambridge 3-0 to book a place in the Carabao Cup third round.

Saints forward Adams continued his strong start to the new campaign with a goal in each half to back up his weekend efforts where he netted a double to inspire a comeback victory away to Leicester.

Substitute Ballard added a third late on to ensure Ralph Hasenhuttl's team made it back-to-back wins on the road having gone six months without tasting success away from home prior to Saturday's triumph.

Brentford battled to a hard-fought 2-0 win at League Two Colchester United to progress to the Carabao Cup third round.

Bees boss Thomas Frank rang the changes, with Mikkel Damsgaard and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha making their debuts, while Keane Lewis-Potter made his first start - marking the occasion with the game's opening goal.

Brentford sealed their win in the first minute of stoppage time when Ivan Toney's header from Saman Ghoddos' corner hit Sorensen and flew into the net.

A superb Louie Sibley strike gave League One Derby a 1-0 win over West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Pride Park.

Sibley curled in a shot from 18 yards to knock out the Championship side who paid for wasteful finishing.

Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.

A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, who was a late addition to the Everton starting line-up after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, gave Frank Lampard's side a victory they had to work hard for.

Gillingham edged out Exeter City 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw could not separate the two teams. Josh Key suffered the horrendous of missing from 12 yards allowing David Tutonda to score the winning spot-kick.

Nottingham Forest safely negotiated their Carabao Cup tie against League Two opponents Grimsby with a routine 3-0 victory at Blundell Park.

Ryan Yates made it 1-0 with a thunderbolt on 18 minutes before Sam Surridge grabbed the other goals for Steve Cooper's Premier League team either side of half-time.

Newport twice came from behind against Portsmouth before claiming their place in the third round thanks to James Waite's winner.

Ronan Curtis opened the scoring early in the first half and, while Will Evans equalised with his first Newport goal, Curtis ensured the League One side went into half-time ahead after adding a second.

But Newport levelled again through Aaron Wildig's first goal for the club, after which Waite sealed a surprise win for the League Two team.

Bournemouth edged past Norwich as Todd Cantwell missed the decisive penalty against his old club in a tense shootout following a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Canaries striker Adam Idah thought he had marked a return from a six-month injury lay-off with a late winner off the bench, only for Brooklyn Genesini to pull Bournemouth level in stoppage time.

Cherries midfielder Emiliano Marcondes had earlier cancelled out Jordan Hugill's opener.

Odsonne Edouard scored his first goal in 15 matches and Luka Milivojevic netted for the first time since March 2021 as Crystal Palace eased past Oxford 2-0.

Arthur Gnahoua burst through the left channel and saw his angled drive squirm under the body of home goalkeeper Josh Vickers to fire League One strugglers Morecambe to a 1-0 win at Rotherham.

Jamie Reid scored a 93rd-minute winner to send Stevenage through to the Carabao Cup third round as they beat League One Peterborough 1-0 at the Lamex.

Leicester debutant Daniel Iversen made three shootout saves as the Foxes edged into the Carabao Cup third round with a 3-1 win on penalties at League Two Stockport.

After the visitors had been admirably kept at bay across 90 minutes by their opponents for a 0-0 draw, they prevailed on spot-kicks as Iversen kept out efforts from Antoni Sarcevic, Scott Quigley and Kyle Wootton.

The main feeling at the end for Leicester may well have been relief as they avoided further disappointment after a start to the Premier League season that has seen a draw with Brentford followed by defeats to Arsenal and Southampton.

Watford crashed to their first defeat of the season as League One MK Dons booked their place in the Carabao Cup third round after a deserved 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Matthew Dennis put the visitors ahead seconds before the break and there was no way back for Watford after Darragh Burns added the second in the 53rd minute.

Raul Jimenez plundered his first goal of the season as Wolves survived Preston's swashbuckling Carabao Cup fightback.

The Mexico striker, who celebrated his opener with an eye patch and pirate hook, set the hosts on the way to a 2-1 second-round win.

Adama Traore's spectacular strike also ensured Bruno Lage's side secured their first win of the season, even after Hwang Hee-Chan's first-half penalty miss and Ben Woodburn's consolation.