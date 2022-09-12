Premier League football returns: Man Utd vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool postponed, four matches live on Sky

Aston Villa vs Southampton, Tottenham vs Leicester, Brentford vs Arsenal, Everton vs West Ham all live on Sky Sports this weekend; Man Utd vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool off due to policing; Brighton vs Crystal Palace remains off despite cancellation of proposed train strike

The Premier League will resume this weekend but Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool have been postponed with police resources stretched in the wake of the Queen's death.

All Premier League matches were postponed on the weekend of September 10 and 11 as English football embarked on a period of reflection following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Football Association confirmed on Monday football would return this week, though limitations to police resources surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19 have forced further postponements and rearrangements.

Manchester United's match against Leeds at Old Trafford and Chelsea and Liverpool's clash at Stamford Bridge, scheduled for 2pm and 4.30pm on September 18, respectively, have been postponed, while Brighton's match with Crystal Palace on September 17 remains off despite the cancellation of a proposed train strike.

On September 18, Brentford vs Arsenal has been moved to a 12pm kick-off, while Everton vs West Ham will now take place at 2.15pm - both live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place at 11am on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, with the entire football schedule postponed that day.

Friday September 16

Aston Villa vs Southampton - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

- 8pm, live on Sky Sports Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 8pm

Saturday September 17

Wolves vs Man City - 12.30pm

- 12.30pm Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Postponed

- Postponed Newcastle vs Bournemouth - 3pm

- 3pm Tottenham vs Leicester - 5,30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday September 18

Brentford vs Arsenal - 12pm, live on Sky Sports

- 12pm, live on Sky Sports Manchester United vs Leeds - Postponed

- Postponed Everton vs West Ham - 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports

- 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports Chelsea vs Liverpool - Postponed

A Premier League statement read: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course."

Arsenal's Europa League group game against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Thursday has been postponed.

UEFA confirmed that the game is to be rearranged due to a lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It is not yet known when the game will be played, but Arsenal say they "are working with the authorities to reschedule the match".

The UEFA statement read: "UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

"This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Rangers' Champions League group stage game at home to Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA.

European football's governing body have announced that the tie at Ibrox Stadium, originally to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14 at 8pm.

A UEFA statement explained: "This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

EFL to recommence on Tuesday

The EFL programme will recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death.

The National League has confirmed matches will go ahead as scheduled from Monday, with a one-minute silence to be observed at all matches before the funeral and players to wear black armbands.