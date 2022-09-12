 Skip to content

Football fixtures this week: Premier League, Champions League and WSL among competitions to resume

Most of the Premier League fixtures will be played this weekend, but a lack of police numbers means Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday have been postponed; All European fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, except for Arsenal vs PSV

Monday 12 September 2022 18:49, UK

State of play

Which fixtures across Britain are going ahead as football begins to recommence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes.

All Champions League fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, although Rangers vs Napoli has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday, while Arsenal vs PSV is the only Europa League or Europa Conference League match to be postponed.

EFL and Non-league matches will resume from Tuesday, while the FA has confirmed the Women's Super League and grassroots football will also return this weekend.

The FA also said that all football will be suspended on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Here is a full list of this week's football fixtures:

Premier League

Friday September 16

Saturday September 17

Sunday September 18

Champions League

Tuesday September 13

Wednesday September 14

Europa League

Thursday September 15

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13

Wednesday September 14

Saturday September 17

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13

Saturday September 17

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13

Saturday September 17

Women's Super League

Friday 16th September

Saturday 17th September

Sunday 18th September

Scottish Premiership

Saturday September 17

Sunday September 18

Scottish Championship

Saturday September 17

Scottish League 1

Saturday September 17

Scottish League 2

Saturday September 17

