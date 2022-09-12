Most of the Premier League fixtures will be played this weekend, but a lack of police numbers means Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday have been postponed; All European fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, except for Arsenal vs PSV

Football fixtures this week: Premier League, Champions League and WSL among competitions to resume

Which fixtures across Britain are going ahead as football begins to recommence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday.

Most of the Premier League fixtures will be played this weekend, but a lack of police numbers means Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday have been postponed over a lack of police numbers.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes.

All Champions League fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, although Rangers vs Napoli has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday, while Arsenal vs PSV is the only Europa League or Europa Conference League match to be postponed.

EFL and Non-league matches will resume from Tuesday, while the FA has confirmed the Women's Super League and grassroots football will also return this weekend.

The FA also said that all football will be suspended on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Here is a full list of this week's football fixtures:

Premier League

Friday September 16

Aston Villa vs Southampton - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

- 8pm, live on Sky Sports Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 8pm

Saturday September 17

Wolves vs Man City - 12.30pm

- 12.30pm Brighton P-P Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Bournemouth - 3pm

- 3pm Tottenham vs Leicester - 5,30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday September 18

Brentford vs Arsenal - 12pm, live on Sky Sports

- 12pm, live on Sky Sports Manchester United P-P Leeds

Everton vs West Ham - 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports

- 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports Chelsea P-P Liverpool

Champions League

Tuesday September 13

Liverpool vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham

Wednesday September 14

Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Rangers vs Napoli

Europa League

Thursday September 15

Arsenal P-P PSV

Sherriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

FK RFS vs Hearts

Silkeborg vs West Ham

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Huddersfield vs Wigan

Hull vs Stoke

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff

Swansea vs Sheffield United

Preston vs Burnley

Wednesday September 14

Luton vs Coventry

Millwall vs QPR

Norwich vs Bristol City

Rotherham vs Blackpool

Reading vs Sunderland

West Brom vs Birmingham

Saturday September 17

Swansea vs Hull City

Norwich vs West Brom

QPR vs Stoke

Luton Town vs Blackburn

Preston vs Sheffield United

Wigan vs Reading

Watford vs Sunderland

Birmingham vs Coventry

Burnley vs Bristol City

Millwall vs Blackpool

Huddersfield vs Cardiff

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13

Barnsley vs Port Vale

Burton vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Forest Green

Cheltenham vs Cambridge

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Lincoln vs Derby

MK Dons vs Bolton

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough vs Fleetwood

Plymouth vs Oxford

Shrewsbury vs Exeter

Wycombe vs Accrington

Saturday September 17

Bolton vs Peterborough

Oxford United vs MK Dons

Derby vs Wycombe

Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City vs Burton

Fleetwood vs Charlton

Port Vale vs Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers vs Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley vs Cheltenham

Cambridge United vs Barnsley

Forest Green vs Morecambe

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13

AFC Wimbledon vs Northampton

Barrow vs Doncaster

Crawley vs Stockport

Grimsby vs Gillingham

Harrogate vs Salford

Hartlepool vs Crewe

Mansfield vs Carlisle

Rochdale vs Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs Newport

Swindon vs Sutton

Tranmere vs Bradford

Walsall vs Colchester

Saturday September 17

Leyton Orient vs Walsall

Newport County vs Barrow

Northampton vs Rochdale

Sutton United vs Hartlepool

Gillingham vs Mansfield

Stockport vs Harrogate

Bradford vs Stevenage

Carlisle vs AFC Wimbledon

Crewe vs Crawley

Colchester vs Grimsby

Salford vs Tranmere

Doncaster vs Swindon

Women's Super League

Friday 16th September

Arsenal vs Brighton

Saturday 17th September

Manchester United vs Reading

Sunday 18th September

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham vs Everton

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Rescheduled for 5pm, live on Sky Sports

Scottish Premiership

Saturday September 17

Hibernian vs Aberdeen

Livingston vs Kilmarnock

Rangers vs Dundee United

St. Johnstone vs Ross County

Sunday September 18

St Mirren vs Celtic, live on Sky Sports

Motherwell vs Hearts

Scottish Championship

Saturday September 17

Dundee vs Inverness CT

Hamilton Academical vs Queen's Park

Morton vs Arbroath

Partick Thistle vs Cove Rangers

Raith Rovers vs Ayr United

Scottish League 1

Saturday September 17

Airdrieonians vs Clyde

Alloa Athletic vs Montrose

Dunfermline Athletic vs Falkirk

Peterhead vs Kelty Hearts

Queen Of The South vs Edinburgh City

Scottish League 2

Saturday September 17