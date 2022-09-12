Football fixtures this week: Premier League, Champions League and WSL among competitions to resume

Which fixtures across Britain are going ahead as football begins to recommence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday.
Most of the Premier League fixtures will be played this weekend, but a lack of police numbers means Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday have been postponed over a lack of police numbers.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes.
All Champions League fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, although Rangers vs Napoli has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday, while Arsenal vs PSV is the only Europa League or Europa Conference League match to be postponed.
EFL and Non-league matches will resume from Tuesday, while the FA has confirmed the Women's Super League and grassroots football will also return this weekend.
The FA also said that all football will be suspended on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Here is a full list of this week's football fixtures:
Premier League
Friday September 16
- Aston Villa vs Southampton - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
- Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 8pm
Saturday September 17
- Wolves vs Man City - 12.30pm
- Brighton P-P Crystal Palace
- Newcastle vs Bournemouth - 3pm
- Tottenham vs Leicester - 5,30pm, live on Sky Sports
Sunday September 18
- Brentford vs Arsenal - 12pm, live on Sky Sports
- Manchester United P-P Leeds
- Everton vs West Ham - 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports
- Chelsea P-P Liverpool
Champions League
Tuesday September 13
- Liverpool vs Ajax
- Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham
Wednesday September 14
- Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic
- Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
- Rangers vs Napoli
Europa League
Thursday September 15
- Arsenal P-P PSV
- Sherriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United
Europa Conference League
Thursday September 15
- FK RFS vs Hearts
- Silkeborg vs West Ham
Sky Bet Championship
Tuesday September 13
- Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
- Huddersfield vs Wigan
- Hull vs Stoke
- Middlesbrough vs Cardiff
- Swansea vs Sheffield United
- Preston vs Burnley
Wednesday September 14
- Luton vs Coventry
- Millwall vs QPR
- Norwich vs Bristol City
- Rotherham vs Blackpool
- Reading vs Sunderland
- West Brom vs Birmingham
Saturday September 17
- Swansea vs Hull City
- Norwich vs West Brom
- QPR vs Stoke
- Luton Town vs Blackburn
- Preston vs Sheffield United
- Wigan vs Reading
- Watford vs Sunderland
- Birmingham vs Coventry
- Burnley vs Bristol City
- Millwall vs Blackpool
- Huddersfield vs Cardiff
- Middlesbrough vs Rotherham
Sky Bet League One
Tuesday September 13
- Barnsley vs Port Vale
- Burton vs Portsmouth
- Charlton vs Forest Green
- Cheltenham vs Cambridge
- Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers
- Lincoln vs Derby
- MK Dons vs Bolton
- Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Peterborough vs Fleetwood
- Plymouth vs Oxford
- Shrewsbury vs Exeter
- Wycombe vs Accrington
Saturday September 17
- Bolton vs Peterborough
- Oxford United vs MK Dons
- Derby vs Wycombe
- Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle
- Exeter City vs Burton
- Fleetwood vs Charlton
- Port Vale vs Shrewsbury
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town
- Bristol Rovers vs Lincoln City
- Accrington Stanley vs Cheltenham
- Cambridge United vs Barnsley
- Forest Green vs Morecambe
Sky Bet League Two
Tuesday September 13
- AFC Wimbledon vs Northampton
- Barrow vs Doncaster
- Crawley vs Stockport
- Grimsby vs Gillingham
- Harrogate vs Salford
- Hartlepool vs Crewe
- Mansfield vs Carlisle
- Rochdale vs Leyton Orient
- Stevenage vs Newport
- Swindon vs Sutton
- Tranmere vs Bradford
- Walsall vs Colchester
Saturday September 17
- Leyton Orient vs Walsall
- Newport County vs Barrow
- Northampton vs Rochdale
- Sutton United vs Hartlepool
- Gillingham vs Mansfield
- Stockport vs Harrogate
- Bradford vs Stevenage
- Carlisle vs AFC Wimbledon
- Crewe vs Crawley
- Colchester vs Grimsby
- Salford vs Tranmere
- Doncaster vs Swindon
Women's Super League
Friday 16th September
Saturday 17th September
- Manchester United vs Reading
Sunday 18th September
- Aston Villa vs Manchester City
- Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham vs Everton
- Liverpool vs Chelsea - Rescheduled for 5pm, live on Sky Sports
Scottish Premiership
Saturday September 17
- Hibernian vs Aberdeen
- Livingston vs Kilmarnock
- Rangers vs Dundee United
- St. Johnstone vs Ross County
Sunday September 18
- St Mirren vs Celtic, live on Sky Sports
- Motherwell vs Hearts
Scottish Championship
Saturday September 17
- Dundee vs Inverness CT
- Hamilton Academical vs Queen's Park
- Morton vs Arbroath
- Partick Thistle vs Cove Rangers
- Raith Rovers vs Ayr United
Scottish League 1
Saturday September 17
- Airdrieonians vs Clyde
- Alloa Athletic vs Montrose
- Dunfermline Athletic vs Falkirk
- Peterhead vs Kelty Hearts
- Queen Of The South vs Edinburgh City
Scottish League 2
Saturday September 17
- Albion Rovers vs Forfar Athletic
- Annan Athletic vs East Fife
- Dumbarton vs Bonnyrigg Rose
- Stenhousemuir vs Elgin City
- Stirling Albion vs Stranraer