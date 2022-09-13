UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches
Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers are understood to have requested to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, but UEFA confirms that no anthems will be played before Wednesday's Champions League fixtures
By Geraint Hughes and Sahil Jaidka
Tuesday 13 September 2022 19:48, UK
UEFA has rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches.
The three British clubs are understood to have made requests to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
However, it is understood some supporters will defy this move, with Rangers fans expected to pay tribute to The Queen and sing the anthem before kick-off at Ibrox.
UEFA, who had already decided against playing its Champions League anthem, told Sky Sports News: "There will be no anthems played - this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem - on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday."
Only Rangers supporters will be in attendance for their match against Napoli which was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday due to policing resources, with no away fans being permitted at the match in Naples too for sporting integrity.
Across all Champions League matches involving UK clubs, players will wear black armbands in memory of The Queen and take part in a moment of silence.
Which football matches are going ahead this week?
Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to The Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday.
Most of the Premier League fixtures will be played this weekend, but a lack of police numbers means Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday have been postponed over a lack of police numbers.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes.
All Champions League fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, although Rangers vs Napolihas been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday
EFL and non-League matches will resume from Tuesday, while the FA has confirmed the Women's Super Leagueand grassroots football will also return this weekend.