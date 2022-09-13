 Skip to content

UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches

Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers are understood to have requested to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, but UEFA confirms that no anthems will be played before Wednesday's Champions League fixtures

By Geraint Hughes and Sahil Jaidka

Tuesday 13 September 2022 19:48, UK

Image: UEFA confirms that anthems will not be played at Champions League games on Wednesday

UEFA has rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches.

The three British clubs are understood to have made requests to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, it is understood some supporters will defy this move, with Rangers fans expected to pay tribute to The Queen and sing the anthem before kick-off at Ibrox.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: A general view of Rangers fans during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium, on August 27, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Only Rangers fans will attend the Champions League match against Napoli at Ibrox

UEFA, who had already decided against playing its Champions League anthem, told Sky Sports News: "There will be no anthems played - this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem - on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday."

Only Rangers supporters will be in attendance for their match against Napoli which was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday due to policing resources, with no away fans being permitted at the match in Naples too for sporting integrity.

Across all Champions League matches involving UK clubs, players will wear black armbands in memory of The Queen and take part in a moment of silence.

Which football matches are going ahead this week?

State of play

Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to The Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday.

Most of the Premier League fixtures will be played this weekend, but a lack of police numbers means Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday have been postponed over a lack of police numbers.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes.

All Champions League fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, although Rangers vs Napoli has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday

EFL and non-League matches will resume from Tuesday, while the FA has confirmed the Women's Super League and grassroots football will also return this weekend.

The FA also said that all football will be suspended on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Here is a full list of this week's football fixtures:

Premier League

Friday September 16

Saturday September 17

Sunday September 18

Champions League

Tuesday September 13

Wednesday September 14

Europa League

Thursday September 15

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13 - All 7.45pm unless stated

Wednesday September 14 - All 7.45pm unless stated

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13 - All 7.45pm

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13 - All 7.45pm

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Women's Super League

Friday 16th September

Saturday 17th September

Sunday 18th September

Scottish Premiership

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Sunday September 18

Scottish Championship

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm

Scottish League 1

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm

Scottish League 2

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm

