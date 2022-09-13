UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches

Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers are understood to have requested to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, but UEFA confirms that no anthems will be played before Wednesday's Champions League fixtures

UEFA has rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches.

The three British clubs are understood to have made requests to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, it is understood some supporters will defy this move, with Rangers fans expected to pay tribute to The Queen and sing the anthem before kick-off at Ibrox.

Image: Only Rangers fans will attend the Champions League match against Napoli at Ibrox

UEFA, who had already decided against playing its Champions League anthem, told Sky Sports News: "There will be no anthems played - this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem - on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday."

Only Rangers supporters will be in attendance for their match against Napoli which was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday due to policing resources, with no away fans being permitted at the match in Naples too for sporting integrity.

Across all Champions League matches involving UK clubs, players will wear black armbands in memory of The Queen and take part in a moment of silence.

Which football matches are going ahead this week?

Football across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to The Queen after her passing aged 96 on Thursday.

Most of the Premier League fixtures will be played this weekend, but a lack of police numbers means Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday have been postponed over a lack of police numbers.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to rail strikes.

All Champions League fixtures involving British teams will go ahead, although Rangers vs Napoli has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday

EFL and non-League matches will resume from Tuesday, while the FA has confirmed the Women's Super League and grassroots football will also return this weekend.

The FA also said that all football will be suspended on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Here is a full list of this week's football fixtures:

Premier League

Friday September 16

Aston Villa vs Southampton - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

- 8pm, live on Sky Sports Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 8pm

Saturday September 17

Wolves vs Man City - 12.30pm

- 12.30pm Brighton P-P Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Bournemouth - 3pm

- 3pm Tottenham vs Leicester - 5,30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday September 18

Brentford vs Arsenal - 12pm, live on Sky Sports

- 12pm, live on Sky Sports Manchester United P-P Leeds

Everton vs West Ham - 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports

- 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports Chelsea P-P Liverpool

Champions League

Tuesday September 13

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham - 5.45pm

- 5.45pm Liverpool vs Ajax - 8pm

Wednesday September 14

Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg - 8pm

- 8pm Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic - 5.45pm

- 5.45pm Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund - 8pm

- 8pm Rangers vs Napoli - 8pm

Europa League

Thursday September 15

Arsenal P-P PSV

Sherriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United - 5.45pm

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

FK RFS vs Hearts - 8pm

- 8pm Silkeborg vs West Ham - 8pm

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13 - All 7.45pm unless stated

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Huddersfield vs Wigan

Hull vs Stoke

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff

Swansea vs Sheffield United

Preston vs Burnley - 8pm

Wednesday September 14 - All 7.45pm unless stated

Luton vs Coventry

Millwall vs QPR

Norwich vs Bristol City

Rotherham vs Blackpool

Reading vs Sunderland

West Brom vs Birmingham - 8pm

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Swansea vs Hull City - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

- 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Norwich vs West Brom

QPR vs Stoke

Luton Town vs Blackburn

Preston vs Sheffield United

Wigan vs Reading

Watford vs Sunderland

Birmingham vs Coventry

Burnley vs Bristol City

Millwall vs Blackpool

Huddersfield vs Cardiff

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13 - All 7.45pm

Barnsley vs Port Vale

Burton vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Forest Green

Cheltenham vs Cambridge

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Lincoln vs Derby

MK Dons vs Bolton

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough vs Fleetwood

Plymouth vs Oxford

Shrewsbury vs Exeter

Wycombe vs Accrington

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Bolton vs Peterborough

Oxford United vs MK Dons

Derby vs Wycombe

Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City vs Burton

Fleetwood vs Charlton

Port Vale vs Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers vs Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley vs Cheltenham

Cambridge United vs Barnsley

Forest Green vs Morecambe

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13 - All 7.45pm

AFC Wimbledon vs Northampton

Barrow vs Doncaster

Crawley vs Stockport

Grimsby vs Gillingham

Harrogate vs Salford

Hartlepool vs Crewe

Mansfield vs Carlisle

Rochdale vs Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs Newport

Swindon vs Sutton

Tranmere vs Bradford

Walsall vs Colchester

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Leyton Orient vs Walsall

Newport County vs Barrow

Northampton vs Rochdale

Sutton United vs Hartlepool

Gillingham vs Mansfield

Stockport vs Harrogate

Bradford vs Stevenage

Carlisle vs AFC Wimbledon

Crewe vs Crawley

Colchester vs Grimsby

Salford vs Tranmere

Doncaster vs Swindon

Women's Super League

Friday 16th September

Arsenal vs Brighton - 7.30pm

Saturday 17th September

Manchester United vs Reading - 12pm

Sunday 18th September

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham vs Everton

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Rescheduled for 5pm, live on Sky Sports

Scottish Premiership

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm unless stated

Hibernian vs Aberdeen

Livingston vs Kilmarnock

Rangers vs Dundee United

St. Johnstone vs Ross County

Sunday September 18

St Mirren vs Celtic, 12pm, live on Sky Sports

12pm, live on Sky Sports Motherwell vs Hearts - 3pm

Scottish Championship

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm

Dundee vs Inverness CT

Hamilton Academical vs Queen's Park

Morton vs Arbroath

Partick Thistle vs Cove Rangers

Raith Rovers vs Ayr United

Scottish League 1

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm

Airdrieonians vs Clyde

Alloa Athletic vs Montrose

Dunfermline Athletic vs Falkirk

Peterhead vs Kelty Hearts

Queen Of The South vs Edinburgh City

Scottish League 2

Saturday September 17 - All 3pm