Hummel 'tones down' branding on Denmark's World Cup kit in Qatar protest

Kit manufacturer Hummel says it does not want its branding to be visible during the World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record.

Denmark have revealed a sponsor-less monochrome kit for the upcoming tournament in protest against the host country.

In a statement marking the release of the strip which has been produced by Hummel, the company said it has "toned down" its logo and "iconic chevrons" as "we don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives".

Hummel said: "With the Danish national team's new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark's greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

"That's why we've toned down all the details for Denmark's new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.

"We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

"We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn't, we want to make a statement."

Denmark also unveiled an all-black, 'colour of morning' kit to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament.

The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish Football Association last November to wear clothing with critical messages at the tournament in Qatar.

Though FIFA's World Cup rules prohibit political statements on team kits, the three Denmark shirt designs in all-red, all-white and all-black appear to comply with no words or symbols that are an explicit statement.

The national team badge, Hummel logo and decorative white chevrons - a famous feature of the Denmark shirt since the 1980s are faded into the same single colour as the shirt.

The Danish federation also joined a European campaign launched last week for captains to wear heart-shaped, multi-colored One Love armbands in World Cup games.