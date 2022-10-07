FIFA World Cup rankings: Brazil top rankings, ahead of Belgium, Argentina, France and England

Brazil remain the top-seeded team in the world after the FIFA World Rankings were released on Thursday.

A total of 53 Nations League matches and 119 friendlies played in the recent international break were factored in the latest rankings, which is the final release before the World Cup kicks off this November - with the next update set to be published on December 22.

There was no change among the top five nations from the August rankings, with Belgium securing runners-up spot - ahead of Argentina, France and England.

Italy (No 6) failed to qualify for the tournament but closed the gap on Gareth Southgate's side after a 1-0 win over the Three Lions at the San Siro in the Nations League last month.

Wales held their No 19 spot in the rankings, despite dropping points from their August World Ranking tally - having suffered relegation from their Nations League Group A4 following defeats to Belgium and Poland (No 26).

England and Wales will face off in Group B at the World Cup, alongside the USA (No 16) and Iran (20), meaning Southgate's side are the top-ranked side among group contenders - with the remaining rivals ranked at similar calibre, according to FIFA's benchmarking.

Progress from Group B would secure a Round of 16 clash with the winners or runners-up in Group A, comprising the Netherlands (No 8), Senegal (No 18), Ecuador (No 44) and Qatar (No 50).

The route to the quarter-finals meets the victors from Group C or D, which includes elite-ranked sides Argentina (No 3), France (No 4) and Denmark (No 10).

Use the search bar in the interactive table below to filter teams and discover where every nation in the world ranks...