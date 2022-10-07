Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and Luton forward Carlton Morris win September Sky Bet Championship awards

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September.

Circumstances decreed that all of Sheffield United's games in September were away from home. No matter. All three were won, without conceding a goal, as Heckingbottom continued to build his side's momentum towards promotion.

Heckingbottom said: "Once again it has been a team effort, circumstances saw us on the road throughout September, but we managed to continue our encouraging start.

"The players, staff and supporters all deserve credit, we've got an impressive environment at Bramall Lane and hopefully we will continue to pick up points as we work towards the World Cup break."

Luton Town striker Carlton Morris has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

Morris arrived at Kenilworth Road with little fanfare or bravado, but, just as off the pitch, opposing defenders do not notice he is there until he pops up to score. His ability to sniff out a chance saw him claim four goals in as many games.

Morris said: "I want to pay tribute to my team-mates. Nothing in this game is achievable without a good squad of lads behind you, and that's what we've got in abundance here.



"Everywhere you look there's a smiling face that's willing to help you. I'm very grateful for the EFL, Sky Bet and the judges for recognising what we've got cooking over here, as it's more of a team award than anything.

"We're in good form at the moment, we are starting to find our groove and it's about staying in it by doing the right things, getting the basics right and listening to the advice that the staff and the gaffer give us.

"They spend hours doing their due diligence so we can perform on a Saturday, expose weaknesses and use them to our advantage. That's something we've been doing excellently of late and long may it continue."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle)

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for September.

Argyle collected 10 points from four difficult-looking games. What made the Pilgrims' progress under Schumacher to the top of League One even more impressive was the manner of their comeback wins over Derby and Ipswich.

Schumacher said: "It's been a great month. The results that we have managed to get, the performances we put in against some really, really tough teams - the lads have been outstanding to get the points we have got on the board and to get to the top of the league. This recognition of that work is appreciated.

"It hasn't been easy. We've had to work really hard to get the points we've had. That's not just the players on the pitch - obviously they are the main people who get all the credit and deserve all the credit - but it's the staff, the recruitment team, the analysts, the data science department, the medical department, the performance team and us as a coaching staff.

"We try to give the players as much information as possible, then it's over to them to go out and perform and get the results. It's a team effort. I take the award and the recognition, but I couldn't do it without everybody from top to bottom."

Player: Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle)

Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for September.

In four games, Whittaker started the Plymouth comeback at Derby, scored the winner against Oxford, provided a defence-splitting assist to put his side ahead at Portsmouth and scored the winner with a screamer against Ipswich.

Plymouth manager Schumacher said: "He was outstanding and played really well throughout the month.

"He scored some big goals for us, got a couple of assists and you can see he is growing in confidence, week in, week out. He's playing well, and long may it continue."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient)

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for September.

Having begun the season with a near-perfect points haul, Wellens' side went even better in September, taking 12 points from a possible 12 without conceding a goal and pulling out a healthy lead at the top of League Two.

Wellens said: "It's a fantastic achievement to win it for two months in a row, but really it's just a reflection of how hard all of the players and staff have worked to get to where we are.

"The start to the season has been incredible, but that's all it is, a start. We now need to keep going with that same hunger and desire that we have had so far, and look to maintain this momentum."

Player: Andy Cook (Bradford City)

Bradford City striker Andy Cook has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for September.

With new signing Vadaine Oliver competing for his place, Cook returned from the summer looking lighter, fitter and sharper. He already possessed a poacher's instincts, evident in his five goals in four games, including three towering headers.

Cook said: "It's an honour to take the award after what was a really good month for myself and us as a club on the field. Of course, it is always a joy to get on the scoresheet, and it's great to have kept up my decent run of form through the early parts of the season, but the goals also meant a lot in getting us some important results, which is the most important thing.

"To have been able to celebrate five goals in three games with our supporters both home and away was really special, and has helped us climb the table quite nicely over the past four weeks or so. It has really given me an appetite for more, and I just want to keep scoring goals and helping the team as we work towards our aims for the season."