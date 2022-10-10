Antoine Griezmann: Striker re-signs for Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on permanent deal until 2026

Atletico Madrid have re-signed Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a permanent deal.

The French footballer has signed a contract until 2026, having left the club in a £103m deal three years ago.

Griezmann rejoined Atletico on loan from Barca in August 2021 and his temporary deal was extended for this season in the summer.

The 31-year-old has scored 144 goals in 304 matches and contributed 59 assists over his two spells at the club to become their fourth-highest scorer.

Griezmann has scored three goals and produced two assists in 11 appearances this campaign after struggling to settle in Catalonia.

He scored 35 goals in 102 appearances for Barcelona and won only the Copa del Rey during his time at the Nou Camp. Griezmann's initial return to Atletico came as Barca attempted to lighten their wage bill due to debts amounting to £1.15billion.