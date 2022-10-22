Women's World Cup 2023 draw: England to face Denmark and China while Republic of Ireland in group with Australia

England have been drawn in Group D with Denmark and China for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The winner of the Group B play-off - Senegal, Haiti or Chile - will complete England's group.

World Cup debutants Republic of Ireland will face hosts Australia, Nigeria and Olympic champions Canada in Group B.

World Cup format explained The 2023 World Cup is the first to include 32 teams, increasing from 24 at the last tournament in France in 2019.

The 32 nations have been drawn into eight groups of four.

The top two in each group will progress to the knockout stages.

An inter-continental play-off tournament in February will decide the remaining three entrants.

England are the top seeds in Group D, ranked fourth in the world by FIFA ahead of 1999 World Cup finalists China in 15th. Meanwhile, Denmark, who were beaten in the 2017 Euros finals by the Netherlands, are ranked 18th in the world.

"I'm excited about the group," England head coach Sarina Wiegman told Sky News Australia. "It's really challenging, and I'm looking forward to it. We know Denmark pretty well and they know us pretty well too.

"China is an opponent that I have played against a couple of times lately in my former job [as Netherlands head coach]. They have been in transition a little bit, they changed coaches last year. At the Olympics they were struggling a little bit, but they have found their way back. A very good opponent, don't ever underestimate them."

Wiegman's European champions face an arduous schedule of travel at next summer's tournament. They kick off their campaign in Brisbane, before taking a 500+ mile trip to Sydney, followed by a 900+ mile journey to Adelaide.

The Republic of Ireland, who qualified with a 1-0 win over Scotland, will also be based in Australia, with games in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. They will also face the hosting Matildas in the opening game.

"It's a tough draw," head coach Vera Pauw told Sky News Australia. "A host nation, the Olympic champions and the best from pot four, but on the other hand, it's exciting. We will be ready, we don't fear anything."

There will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final in Group E after reigning champions USA were drawn with the Netherlands. They will be joined by debutants Vietnam and the winner of the Group C play-off.

The USA, who were beaten 2-1 by the Lionesses earlier in October in a friendly at Wembley, are targeting an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup win.

Former England international Ian Wright, who was part of the draw in Auckland, believes the Lionesses are in a good place to challenge for next summer's tournament after reaching new heights under head coach Wiegman.

"We've got a very good group of ladies, a world-class manager in Sarina and we've proven that we can compete with the best," said Wright.

"We beat the USA the other day. We go into this World Cup with a lot of confidence, so you're hoping that we can take some of the form that we had in the Euros into the World Cup."

2023 World Cup draw in full:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland.

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland. Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada.

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada. Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan.

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan. Group D: England, Group B play-off winner, Denmark, China.

England, Group B play-off winner, Denmark, China. Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A play-off winner.

USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A play-off winner. Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C play-off winner.

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C play-off winner. Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina.

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina. Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea.

England and the Republic of Ireland are two of 29 teams to have qualified for the tournament so far:

Australia (co-hosts)

New Zealand (co-hosts)

China (AFC)

Japan (AFC)

Philippines (AFC)

South Korea (AFC)

Vietnam (AFC)

Morocco (CAF)

Nigeria (CAF)

South Africa (CAF)

Zambia (CAF)

Canada (CONCACAF)

Costa Rica (CONCACAF)

Jamaica (CONCACAF)

United States (CONCACAF)

Argentina (CONMEBOL)

Brazil (CONMEBOL)

Colombia (CONMEBOL)

Denmark (UEFA)

England (UEFA)

France (UEFA)

Germany (UEFA)

Italy (UEFA)

Netherlands (UEFA)

Norway (UEFA)

Republic of Ireland (UEFA)

Spain (UEFA)

Sweden (UEFA)

Switzerland (UEFA)

Ten teams will compete for the final three places at the inter-confederation play-off tournament in February, which will be held in New Zealand:

Chinese Taipei (AFC)

Thailand (AFC)

Cameroon (CAF)

Senegal (CAF)

Haiti (CONCACAF)

Panama (CONCACAF)

Paraguay (CONMEBOL)

Chile (CONMEBOL)

Papua New Guinea (OFC)

Portugal (UEFA)

What is the World Cup schedule?

Image: Jill Ellis coached the USA to victory at the 2019 Women's World Cup

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.

What are the venues?

Image: Sydney's Accor Stadium will host the Women's World Cup 2023 final

There are nine host cities, five in Australia and four in New Zealand:

Australia

Sydney - Accor Stadium and Allianz Stadium

Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

Melbourne - AAMI Park

Perth - HBF Park

Adelaide - Hindmarsh Stadium

New Zealand