Championship goals and round-up: Burnley extend lead after late drama

Goals in added time from substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Championship to move five points clear at the top.

The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Cohen Bramall and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley's reply.

But the Yorkshire side finally succumbed after Bramall was dismissed for two yellow cards in the 75th minute, setting up Benson for another late rescue act.

The Belgian had stepped off the bench to provide a goal and an assist and turn around Saturday's game against Reading, and this time he curled in a lovely effort in the first minute of added time before playing a part in Dervisoglu's winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they beat Cardiff 2-1 to move up into the play-off places.

It was a fourth win in a row at Cardiff for the visitors and a fifth win in eight games under new boss Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets replaced Swansea in sixth place with goals from Francisco Sierralta and Ismaila Sarr completing their fight back after Cedric Kipre had given the home side the lead.

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard's first goal since February helped consign his old club Huddersfield to a 2-0 home defeat.

Ex-England U21 international Pritchard struck early in the second half and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo wrapped up matters in the sixth minute of stoppage time to leave Huddersfield anchored at the bottom of the Championship table.

Josh Tymon's goal just after the hour mark was enough to give Stoke a massive 1-0 victory at fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Wigan.

Norwich and QPR drew 0-0 at Carrow Road, as did Birmingham and Millwall at St Andrew's.