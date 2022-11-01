Jordan James: The Wales and Birmingham teenager dreaming of joining Gareth Bale and Co in Qatar

Jordan James only turned 18 in July, but that hasn't stopped him dreaming big at such an early stage of his career.

That may be because the Birmingham midfielder was called into the Wales senior squad for the first time in October, and now has one eye on a trip to Qatar later in the month.

"I didn't get the call-up at first," he tells Sky Sports. "I was due to go and play for the U21s. But then there was an injury and someone couldn't make [the senior squad] and I got a text message when I was in my car. I was on my own and the first thing I did was ring my dad. It was probably the best moment of my life.

"He's from Cwmbran, so for him it was massive because it's what he dreamed of doing himself when he was a kid. He was my role model growing up and played when I was really young. I used to go to every game and that's how I first got started. So to see it happen to me, he was so happy.

"It was all a bit of a rush to get in. And it was overwhelming at first speaking to those guys. I think there's a video of [Gareth Bale] coming up and shaking me and Luke Harris's hands.

"It was a bit mad seeing someone you've watched growing up on TV, being known as one of the best players in the world, come and talk to you. You've seen what he's done for the country, and just for me being a part of that was something I've dreamed of. They're the type of players you want to learn off.

"The whole point of the Wales team is everyone comes together and everyone is so close. As soon as I went into the group they welcomed me with open arms and I felt really at home there."

James has come a long way in a short time. Just a couple of years ago he was training with the age group below at Birmingham due to his lack of stature. It is the inverse of the usual tale you hear of talented youngsters playing in the older groups.

"Physically I wasn't developed," he says. "The head of the academy Kristjaan Speakman advised me to go down a year just to gain confidence and allow myself that time to build physically. I was 16 and playing with the under-15s.

"Confidence-wise it did knock me a bit at the start. You question whether you're good enough or not when you see others playing up an age group and you're playing down one. But I tried to use it as a positive and an opportunity to be the best player I could and progress from there.

"It helped me become more confident, to express myself and to try and be the best player on the pitch. I think that was a massive part of my journey so far to help me get to where I am today."

It clearly worked. James made his senior debut exactly a year ago, and went on to make 20 Championship appearances under Lee Bowyer. This season he has appeared 13 times already in the second tier.

"Obviously it's what you dream of, I never thought I'd be in this position at this age," he says.

"I was always one of the smaller players in the group and one of those who got under-looked, but as soon as I got that breakthrough I took it with both hands, and I'm here today and I'm really enjoying the environment and what comes with it."

It hasn't, admittedly, been totally smooth sailing. James started the first six games of the season for Birmingham, but has only featured off the bench in his seven appearances since.

But the teenager has a wise head on young shoulders. He is well aware of how far he has come and is using it as a chance to develop and progress.

"I haven't played as much as I did last season," he admits. "I was playing regularly at the start but more recently I've come out of the side. We've got players in and there's good competition now, whereas last season we were a bit lower on numbers.

"But I'm using it as an opportunity to think of myself and how I can improve, instead of thinking about others. Being out of the team was a knock, but I think I've taken it well and I'm working hard in training every week so if I do get back into the side I can perform to the best of my ability.

"I am only 18 and I do have to remember what I've already achieved. But I do have the World Cup in mind and I do really want to go to that. So every time I'm on the pitch I want to show what I can do to the gaffer and to [Wales boss] Rob Page. Hopefully I've done enough.

"But at the start of the season there wasn't even a thought of it, or a chance. It would be an amazing experience and a dream to be a part of. It's the biggest tournament in the world, to go would be unthinkable."

It won't be too long until James finds out if his dream becomes reality.