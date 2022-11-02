Heung-Min Son: Tottenham confirm forward to undergo surgery on fracture around his eye

Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye after sustaining the injury in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Marseille on Tuesday.

The South Korea forward suffered the injury in the first half of the comeback victory in France, which ensured Spurs qualified for the Champions League knockout phase as group winners.

Spurs have given no timeframe on the 30-year-old's return, with the World Cup starting on November 20. Tottenham face Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League, on Sunday.

A statement issued by the club on Wednesday evening read: "We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

"Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

Spurs' attacking options are currently depleted, with Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) unavailable for selection.

Merson: Spurs through to last 16 but must improve

Tottenham's 2-1 victory in Marseille on Wednesday barely looked possible in the opening 45 minutes as Spurs appeared dazed and confused by their hosts' relentless onslaught.

Spurs were a different proposition after the interval and took control after Clement Lenglet's equaliser. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck the crossbar for the visitors but Marseille should have scored late on when Sead Kolasinac somehow missed an open goal with a header.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Tottenham will have to improve if they are to progress any further in the competition having reached the last-16 stage.

"Spurs couldn't put three passes together in the first half," Merson told Soccer Special. "As soon as they started putting more passes together the game opened up for them and they were a threat. They managed the game well.

"Tottenham did very well in the second half but when you get to the last 16 you can't keep giving teams head starts. It will catch up with you sooner than later.

"When the shackles are off and the fear factor goes out of the game, Spurs have some good players who can move the ball about very quickly. But they don't do that, they sit back. Kane was literally 35 yards from his own goal in the first half. They didn't have an outlet; they've got to take a chance sometimes. It's too negative for me.

"You can't keep giving teams head starts. They've been fortunate in a couple of games like Bournemouth on Saturday and again today against an average team in Marseille."

'Conte is very tired - he lived the game in the crowd'

Spurs' place in the last 16 was not guaranteed until Hojbjerg won it with the last kick of the game to seal top spot in Group D.

With Marseille needing a win to go through and a defeat knocking Spurs out, it was an evening of jeopardy for the Premier League side in a hostile environment in Provence.

Conte, who celebrates one year in charge on Wednesday, was forced to watch from the stands due to his red card after the VAR controversy against Sporting Lisbon last week, which meant Tottenham's qualification fate went down to the final game.

And the Italian was put through the wringer as his side produced a listless first-half performance, deservedly falling behind to Chancel Mbemba's header.

The second half was a different story, though, and Lenglet put Spurs back in control with a header of his own in the 54th minute.

But with Marseille needing just one goal to send them out, it was a nervy evening until Hojbjerg's late intervention. And it was not an evening Conte enjoyed.

Cristian Stellini said: "I had the possibility to talk with Antonio. He was very tired. He lived the game in the crowd, it's not normal. Maybe he spent more energy in the stands than he normally spends on the touchline.

"It was very difficult the first half. In the difficulties, we didn't lose our minds. We stayed in the match. It was terrible the goal we conceded because from a corner they took it quickly and we were not prepared.

"It is an important lesson for the future. But in the second half, something changed and we spoke in the dressing about the energy we need in the second half and the way we have to press them and counter the game. In this type of stadium and this type of match, a knockout, it is not very easy.

"The stadium was very hot in the first half and sometimes it is normal to give the possibility to the opponent to play, to use the energy you have in the second half. It could also be a strategy. We need to try to play all the 90 minutes in the same level."