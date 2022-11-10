Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Man City host holders Liverpool while Burnley travel to Manchester United

Manchester City have been handed a blockbuster draw against last season's winners Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

City (four) and Liverpool (one) have won the last five editions of the competition, with Jurgen Klopp's side seeing off Chelsea - who were beaten at the Etihad on Wednesday - in the final last season.

The two sides met in the final in 2016, when Manuel Pellegrini's Man City beat Liverpool on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Elsewhere in the fourth round, Manchester United were drawn to face Burnley, who are top of the Championship and managed by Vincent Kompany, the former Man City captain who won four Premier League titles with Man Utd's rivals.

Eddie Howe faces a reunion with former club Bournemouth, who will travel to St James' Park to take on high-flying Newcastle, while Nottingham Forest's reward for shocking Tottenham is a trip to Blackburn.

All four remaining EFL sides were handed tough draws against Premier League opponents. MK Dons will host Leicester; Charlton - the last London side standing - take on Brighton; League Two club Gillingham travel to Wolves; and Lincoln go to Southampton.

The fixtures will take place in the week commencing December 19, meaning some of the sides involved - particularly Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool - could have players involved in the World Cup final just days earlier.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw in full

Man City vs Liverpool

Man Utd vs Burnley

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

MK Dons vs Leicester

Charlton vs Brighton

Wolves vs Gillingham

Southampton vs Lincoln

Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest

Fourth-round fixtures will be played in the week commencing December 19.