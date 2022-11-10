 Skip to content

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Man City host holders Liverpool while Burnley travel to Manchester United

Man City's reward for knocking out Chelsea is another huge home tie, this time against Liverpool; Man Utd host Vincent Kompany's Burnley, while Eddie Howe's Newcastle host his old club Bournemouth; fixtures to be played week commencing December 19 - just days after the World Cup final

Joe Shread

@JoeShreadSky

Thursday 10 November 2022 23:39, UK

Liverpool&#39;s Mohamed Salah battles with Manchester City&#39;s Bernardo Silva during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.
Image: Liverpool beat Man City 1-0 in their first meeting of the season in October

Manchester City have been handed a blockbuster draw against last season's winners Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

City (four) and Liverpool (one) have won the last five editions of the competition, with Jurgen Klopp's side seeing off Chelsea - who were beaten at the Etihad on Wednesday - in the final last season.

The two sides met in the final in 2016, when Manuel Pellegrini's Man City beat Liverpool on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Manchester City and Chelsea

Elsewhere in the fourth round, Manchester United were drawn to face Burnley, who are top of the Championship and managed by Vincent Kompany, the former Man City captain who won four Premier League titles with Man Utd's rivals.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa

Eddie Howe faces a reunion with former club Bournemouth, who will travel to St James' Park to take on high-flying Newcastle, while Nottingham Forest's reward for shocking Tottenham is a trip to Blackburn.

Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round as Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham

All four remaining EFL sides were handed tough draws against Premier League opponents. MK Dons will host Leicester; Charlton - the last London side standing - take on Brighton; League Two club Gillingham travel to Wolves; and Lincoln go to Southampton.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Brentford and Gillingham

The fixtures will take place in the week commencing December 19, meaning some of the sides involved - particularly Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool - could have players involved in the World Cup final just days earlier.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Liverpool and Derby

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw in full

  • Man City vs Liverpool
  • Man Utd vs Burnley
  • Newcastle vs Bournemouth
  • MK Dons vs Leicester
  • Charlton vs Brighton
  • Wolves vs Gillingham
  • Southampton vs Lincoln
  • Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest

Fourth-round fixtures will be played in the week commencing December 19.

