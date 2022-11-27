FA Cup second round: Boreham Wood stun Bristol Rovers; Fleetwood Town edge Ebbsfleet

We round up all of Sunday's FA Cup second-round action, where there were wins for : Fleetwood, Burton, Boreham Wood and Derby County...

Boreham Wood's FA Cup love affair continues as they stun Bristol Rovers

Boreham Wood's love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a place in the third round with a shock 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground.

The National League team took the lead after 18 minutes when centre-back Will Evans got a touch on unmarked midfielder George Broadbent's goal-bound 20-yard strike to help it past goalkeeper James Belshaw following Zak Brunt's corner.

Broadbent sent a header against a post before Wood's dominance was rewarded again as they doubled their advantage in the 30th minute when defender David Stephens headed past Belshaw, who had struggled to clear Femi Ilesanmi's cross.

Rovers raised their game after the break as boss Joey Barton made four changes but the visitors, who reached the fifth round last season when they lost to Everton, stood firm and the final whistle was greeted by loud boos from home supporters and delirium among the 372 travelling fans.

Garner earns Fleetwood hard-fought win at Ebbsfleet

Spirited non-League Ebbsfleet suffered a painful 1-0 FA Cup second-round defeat to League One Fleetwood.

The sixth-tier side were bidding to make the third round for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

But Ged Garner's third goal of the campaign denied the National League South side a memorable scalp.

Scott Brown's Cod Army made it into the hat for the third round for a fifth time in seven years following successive first-round exits.

Image: Players shake hands after the FA Cup second-round match at the Kuflink Stadium

The visitors started brightly as Garner smashed an effort against the left-hand post in the sixth minute.

Former AFC Wimbledon striker Dominic Poleon had great chances to level for the non-League team.

He forced goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk into a good save before half-time and after the break fired into the side-netting.

The hosts should have had a penalty when Fleetwood's Shaun Rooney blocked Greg Cundle's ball with his arm.

But Garner produced a great solo goal when he picked up the ball on the halfway line and went on to score to win his side the tie.

Burton hit six past Chippenham to reach third round

Burton ended Chippenham's best FA Cup run with a comprehensive 6-1 second-round victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

Deji Oshilaja and substitute Sam Winnall both scored twice with Jonny Smith and Bobby Kamwa also on target for the Brewers.

But the part-time National League South strugglers did at least get on the scoresheet in front of their travelling army of fans with a second-half reply from on-loan Swindon forward Harry Parsons.

The dominant hosts were unfortunate not to go ahead just before the quarter-hour mark from a brilliantly inventive free-kick.

Five Brewers players ran over the ball for the set-piece 25 yards from goal and then darted into the box with Smith going on to cross low for Victor Adeboyejo to tap in only for the striker to have strayed marginally offside.

Winger Smith, without a league goal since January, subsequently fired Burton ahead on 26 minutes, taking one touch to his left after receiving the ball from Oshilaja close to the penalty spot and blasting a rising 15-yard strike past Chippenham 'keeper Will Henry.

Image: Burton Albion's Joe Powell (left) celebrates one of his side's six goals with Jonny Smith

The lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time when Tom Hamer rode an Alex Bray challenge down the right and fed Oshilaja, who showed nimble footwork to weave his way towards goal along the by-line and then cut inside before blasting past a helpless Henry from six yards.

Kamwa put the tie beyond doubt after the break when he converted Hamer's low right-wing cross from three yards but Chippenham grabbed their consolation on the hour with a neat finish by Parsons from 12 yards after he had been picked out in the box by Tom Mayhew.

Burton added a fourth, however, on the counter attack when Joe Dodoo squared from the left and Winnall finished emphatically first time from eight yards.

Winnall then slid in to convert another Hamer cross from eight yards before squaring to Oshilaja, who curled a last-minute, 20-yard attempt inside Henry's left-hand upright as rampant Burton made it eight home games without defeat - equalling the club's best sequence since 2016 - in some style.

Sibley stars as Derby come from behind to knock out Newport

Louie Sibley scored the equaliser and made the winner as Derby fought back from a goal down to earn a place in the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 victory at Newport.

Derby were second best before the break and trailed at half-time following Priestley Farquharson's 41st-minute header.

The centre-back towered above the visitors' defence to head home Aaron Lewis' free-kick from deep on the right touchline.

It was nothing less that the Sky Bet League Two side deserved for a spirited first-half showing, with Lewis and fellow wing-back Cameron Norman both going close to opening the scoring before Farquharson.

But Derby were transformed after the interval and were level within nine minutes as Sibley cut in from the left and curled a shot inside the far post, giving Newport stopper Joe Day little chance.

Day twice denied David McGoldrick before Tom Barkhuizen glanced a header inches wide.

But it was third time lucky for McGoldrick as he headed in Sibley's cross from close range to win the tie in the 88th minute.

Chaplin scores twice as Ipswich cruise past Buxton

Conor Chaplin scored twice as Sky Bet League One side Ipswich reached the FA Cup third round with a 4-0 win over Buxton at Portman Road.

Town took early charge of the game against the Vanarama National League North team, with Chaplin having a couple of chances.

At the other end, Buxton captain Sean Newton's shot was safely gathered by Town keeper Christian Walton.

Theo Richardson spilled a Chaplin 25-yard free-kick and Cameron Humphreys' shot clipped the bar. However, Chaplin did put Town in front in the 34th minute when his rifled shot found the back of the net.

Four minutes later Gassan Ahadme bundled the ball home following a cross from Kyle Edwards.

Second-half substitute Tawanda Chirewa had Richardson scrambling across his goal-line to keep out a long-range effort and Ahadme's header hit the foot of a post.

A header by Shaun Brisley went narrowly wide of the Ipswich goal before the hosts extended their lead in the 73rd minute through Chaplin's cracking strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Kayden Jackson rounded off proceedings in the second minute of stoppage time when he robbed Newton and went on to score.

The draw for the FA Cup third round, which sees Premier League teams enter the competition, takes place on Monday between 7pm and 7.30pm - follow the draw live on both the Sky Sports app and website