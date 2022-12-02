Live on Sky Sports: EFL fixtures announced for late January including Burnley vs West Brom, Sunderland vs Middlesbrough

Sky Sports has announced its live EFL schedule for the latter part of January, with five matches from across the Championship and League One selected for TV coverage.

The standout clash sees Sunderland host Middlesbrough on Sunday, January 22, kick-off 12pm, while current Championship leaders Burnley will entertain West Brom at Turf Moor at 8pm on Friday, January 20.

Sandwiched between those games is Coventry's home game against Norwich on Saturday, January 21, kick-off 12.30pm.

The selected game from League One is Port Vale's clash with promotion-chasing Peterborough United on Monday, January 16, kick-off 8pm.

January fixtures live on Sky Sports

January 14: Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers, kick-off 12.30pm

January 16: Port Vale vs Peterborough United, kick-off 8pm

January 20: Burnley vs West Brom, kick-off 8pm

January 21: Coventry vs Norwich, kick-off 12.30pm

January 22: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 12pm

Sky Sports has also confirmed its live EFL offerings for the upcoming festive period, with a huge 12 matches from across the leagues selected for TV coverage.

Sunderland vs Blackburn, kick-off 12.30pm

Cardiff vs QPR, kick-off 5.15pm

Luton Town vs Norwich, kick-off 7.45pm

Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, kick-off 12.30pm

Bolton vs Derby, kick-off 3pm

Reading vs Swansea City, kick-off 5.15pm

Burnley vs Birmingham City, kick-off 8pm

QPR vs Luton Town, kick-off 6pm

Blackpool vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8.15pm

Blackburn vs Cardiff, kick-off 12pm

Norwich vs Watford, kick-off 3pm

QPR vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8pm

