Millwall write letter to Wigan coach Ashvir Singh Johal congratulating Sikh-Punjabi on historic appearance at The Den

Millwall welcomed trailblazer Ashvir Singh Johal with a letter congratulating the Wigan first-team coach on his historic appearance at The Den.

Singh Johal, who wears a traditional Sikh head covering called a patka, made history at The Den as he became the first Sikh-Punjabi senior coach to take the dugout for a game in the second tier of the modern English game.

Millwall wanted to play their part in recognising and celebrating Singh Johal's achievement and wrote him a letter on club-headed paper, signed by the club's Equality Steering Committee chair Jason Vincent, leaving it inside the away dressing room ahead of the Wigan squad's arrival at The Den.

The letter seen exclusively by Sky Sports News read: "On behalf of everyone at Millwall Football Club, I would like to the opportunity to welcome you to The Den for today's game.

"I'm sure it is a privilege for you to not only be part of Kolo Toure's backroom team, but to also be able to represent South Asians in football at such a level as The Championship.

"As part of Millwall's EDI committee, we strive to enhance or commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion for everyone in the game and your appointment can only benefit that ethos.

"I wish you well during your time at Wigan Athletic - except for today, of course! All the best."

Newly-appointed Wigan boss Toure had to settle for a point on his managerial debut as Wigan and Millwall played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Sky Bet Championship at the Den.

Will Keane put the Latics into the lead after 33 minutes when firing home from the centre of the box into a virtually empty net, with Millwall goalkeeper George Long cruelly deceived by a series of deflected efforts.

It did not take long, however, for the home side to respond and Zian Flemming smashed home with a sensational volley after Tom Bradshaw's clever chest down.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Lions, who have play-off aspirations but were held by a Wigan side struggling at the foot of the table.

Wigan boss Toure paid tribute to his players for their performance at The Den and said he was satisfied with a point.

"It was a good game, we played against a really good side, it is always tough to come to Millwall and to try to get something out of the game," Toure said.

"As we know, they have been winning most of their games here, and we knew it was going to be tough, but I am very proud of my players, we played how we wanted to play, we created chances and we scored.

"They came back but I think second half we were still very dangerous and maybe we could have scored a winner, but I think it is a good point and I am very proud of the players. It is incredible what they have done, we have only been working for eight days and the way they performed this afternoon was incredible."