Manchester United transfer news: Club looking at forwards and right-backs in January - but chance of no signings

Manchester United are looking at forward players and right-backs ahead of the January transfer window – but there is a significant chance they will not sign anyone next month.

Sky Sports News has been told PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo is one of a few forward players United have been interested in.

United held talks over signing Gakpo in the summer before pursuing a deal for Antony from Ajax in an £86m deal.

Former Netherlands forward Ronald de Boer explains what makes PSV attacker Cody Gakpo one of the brightest talents in European football, and how his value has only increased after he did not join the Premier League last summer

Gakpo impressed at the World Cup as he scored three goals for Netherlands in Qatar before they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Argentina on penalties.

United are wary of unrealistic valuations being put on potential targets in January - especially after a World Cup.

PSV director of football Marcel Brands says any deal for the 23-year-old "must be a record transfer" for the Eredivisie club.

United boss Erik ten Hag has said United want to bring in a forward but "only when we find the right player" following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last month.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives his thoughts on the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo as well as how the club are dealing with a mid-season break due to the World Cup

United are also keeping an eye on a number of right-backs, but a move for one is likely to depend on whether Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves.

Wan-Bissaka has not been in Ten Hag's plans having played four minutes all season with the 25-year-old's contract up in the summer of 2024, although the club have an option to extend for a further year.

United spent over £200m in the summer and are conscious of complying with FFP rules.

If a long-term target is not available in the window, a loan move has not been ruled out, but United's primary focus with transfers has always been in the summer window.

Sancho has full support of the club

Image: Jadon Sancho has scored three goals in all competitions this season for United

Ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho has not been "in the right fitness state" as he trains away from the United first team.

Sancho was not named in the squad for United's mid-season training camp to Spain this month and Ten Hag has admitted his fitness concerns are behind this decision.

The England international, who was left out of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad after being picked for Euro 2020, has been training in the Netherlands away from the first-team squad with coaches recommended by Ten Hag.

Sky Sports News understands United continue to work with Sancho to get him back in action as quickly as possible.

Sancho has the full support of the club as he aims to get back to peak physical and mental fitness but Ten Hag has not given a time scale for the forward's return.

