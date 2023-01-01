Jamie Carragher wants Arsenal to win the Premier League and thinks Mykhailo Mudryk would be an exciting signing

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher explains why he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League, how Eddie Nketiah's form may change Mikel Arteta's transfer plans and why Chelsea will be the busiest team in the transfer window...

I would love to see Arsenal win the Premier League.

It's nice to talk about different teams doing different things and for a lot of the time I've been with Sky Sports, Arsenal haven't been particularly good and I've had to be quite negative about them.

Image: Have Arsenal opened up an unassailable lead?

But look at the start of the season they've had: one defeat, one draw and the rest they've won - and that defeat they didn't deserve to lose.

It's good to see a different team up there, a different story. I really like what Mikel Arteta has done, I interviewed him a few weeks ago and it went really well.

I love watching his team pay. They're young players, have lots of energy, it's exciting and it's fast. When they're on TV, you want to watch them. I would love them to go on and do it.

'Nketiah form may change Arsenal's transfer stance'

Eddie Nketiah has started this second half of the season really well, hasn't he?

I thought losing Gabriel Jesus was going to be a huge blow as I think he's been outstanding, without scoring the goals. It's probably a little bit like Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, who's playing really well but could do with a few more goals.

Image: Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has two goals in two games for the Gunners

Nketiah's form and him getting those goals may just ease Arsenal off in the transfer window.

They're after Mykhailo Mudryk, when I've seen him play in the Champions League, he's been left wing and Gabriel Martinelli is there right now, he's been outstanding. Maybe one of them will go through the middle?

If they want to compete with Manchester City - and they are doing that right now but I'm talking about in all competitions and for the next few years like Liverpool have done - you need options from the bench. Arteta knows that better than anyone from his time at Manchester City.

I think Mudryk would be a really exciting signing from what we've seen in the Champions League.

Image: Arsenal are interested in Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk

'Chelsea are trying to buy every player in the world!'

Chelsea may be the busiest team in this January transfer window - because every time I pick up a paper I see they're signing someone! It feels like they're going for every player in the world!

It seems to take me back to when Roman Abramovich first came in and I thought with him leaving the club, it might be the end of that. But it doesn't seem to be the case, certainly with the new regime at Chelsea.

It looks like they're trying to throw their money around to try and get in the best players to the club, which is what Chelsea are used to in the last 10 to 15 years.

I thought it may stop a little, it looks like Todd Boehly are scouting the air for players and I expect them to be busy.

