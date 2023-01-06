Aston Villa: Unai Emery wants to sign 'specialist winger' during January transfer window

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has revealed the club's primary target in the January transfer window is to sign a "specialist winger".

The Spaniard has enjoyed a solid start to life at Villa Park after replacing Steven Gerrard in November but appears keen to begin to put his own imprint on the squad at the first opportunity.

Having struggled to score goals under Gerrard, Villa have found the net nine times in Emery's first five Premier League games in charge, but Wednesday's 1-1 draw at home to local rivals Wolves offered a reminder of the team's potential inefficiency in the final third.

"We are trying to add some different characteristics of players to introduce into the squad," Emery said after the match at Villa Park.

"We have now two strikers in Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, specifically strikers. If we need someone, we need someone with different characteristics.

"As well, we are thinking to add one more to the squad. For example, we need a winger. A specialist winger. We are trying to find one."

Wednesday's draw was Villa's first in the Premier League since Emery's appointment, following three wins and a loss that have helped lift the club to 11th in the table.

Bad news for Bailey? | Ings set to stay

Image: Leon Bailey needed consoling at full time after missing a golden opportunity to score the winner against Wolves

Emery's words could come as a further blow to Leon Bailey, who is currently Villa's best option on the wing but missed a golden opportunity to seal three points against Wolves.

The Jamaican went through on goal in stoppage time and rounded Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, but was unable the direct the ball into the net, with only a retreating defender to beat.

Bailey, who has managed just five goals for Villa since joining for £25m in the summer of 2021, slumped to the turf at the final whistle, needing to be consoled by his team-mates as he cried.

Despite confirming his intention to sign a winger in January, Emery insisted he was pleased with Bailey's performance and reaction to the miss.

The Spaniard said: "I am happy with him. He was crying but that is good because he is feeling [it]. He was taking responsibility to score.

"I am very happy with his commitment and very happy with his performance."

Image: Danny Ings equalised for Villa against Wolves

Villa's goal-scorer was Danny Ings, who came off the bench to equalise, and in doing so appears to have eradicated any doubt over his immediate future with the club.

Everton, who are struggling in the Premier League relegation zone, had enquired about the possibility of taking Ings on loan

However, a deal could not be agreed, and the enquiry isn't expected to go any further, especially with Emery appearing to suggest the forward is a part of his plans for the second half of the campaign.

