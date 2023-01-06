Moises Caicedo: Liverpool and Chelsea interested in transfer for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder

Liverpool and Chelsea are among a number of clubs who continue to keep an eye on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo's situation.

Caicedo has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, and Brighton are aware of the interest in the player.

It is understood Caicedo will move to a new agency this month, thought to be Futbol Division, the same company that looks after his Ecuador team-mate Piero Hincapie.

Speaking this week after Brighton's 4-1 win at Everton, Caicedo said he intends to help Brighton qualify for the Europa League this season suggesting he will not be moving in January.

The Ecuador international said: "We are having a great season with this coach and I am sure we are going to stay up there in the table. We are training very well, are very focused on every match and I'm sure we will take Brighton to a qualification place for the Europa League."

Caicedo turned the heads of the Premier League duo after his impressive performances with Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Image: He excelled for Ecuador in the World Cup

Brighton have no intention of parting with the 21-year-old in January and are under no pressure to sell, with the midfielder under contract at the club until 2025.

Caicedo started Ecuador's three World Cup games, scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Senegal as they failed to qualify from Group A.

Brighton signed Caicedo from Independiente del Valle for £5m in February 2021 when Graham Potter was in charge.

If the he were to leave for Chelsea, he would be following former team-mate Marc Cucurella and head coach Potter to Stanford Bridge.

