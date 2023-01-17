Leandro Trossard: Brighton will only sell Belgium international if price valuation is met with Tottenham monitoring situation

Leandro Trossard will only be allowed to leave Brighton in this transfer window if chairman Tony Bloom's valuation is met, with Tottenham among the clubs monitoring the situation.

The midfielder's agent released a statement last Friday in which he made clear a transfer away from the south coast this month would be the best solution for the player. Trossard had spent the week training along and has been absent from the last two matchday squads.

However, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said the door is open to a reconciliation with the player if he is willing to commit and work hard for the team.

Trossard left the UK for his native Belgium after he realised he would not be playing at the weekend, and it is not known yet whether he has returned to the country.

Brighton have shown in the recent past - via the sales of Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella - that they are only willing to sell on their own terms.

Trossard is out of contract in the summer but the club have the option to extend it for a further year.

With Spurs monitoring the situation, Brighton have also rejected a bid for the 28-year-old from an unspecified European club.

Spurs, Ajax tracking Brentford goalkeeper Raya

Tottenham and Ajax have been among the clubs to have been tracking Brentford goalkeeper David Raya - but Sky Sports News understands Spurs have no plans to move on from Hugo Lloris in January.

Lloris will also enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham in the summer, and he has the most individual errors leading to goals of any player in the Premier League with four so far this season, including the mistake for Arsenal's first goal at the weekend.

Image: A dejected Hugo Lloris during Spurs' 2-0 loss to Arsenal

Meanwhile, Brentford goalkeeper Raya says he will assess his future at the club this summer.

The Spain international will enter the final year of his Bees contract then and he has been linked with moves to bigger clubs.

Raya has told Spanish newspaper AS this morning: "Every player has goals and wants to improve. Now I am focused on my team and in the summer we will see what happens.

Image: Tottenham and Ajax are interested in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

"If they [Brentford] want to do business they will have to do it, but there is a long season left and I am only focused on doing it well. In the summer we will assess my situation."

