Pablo Sarabia: Wolves confirm €5m (£4.4m) signing of Spain international from Paris Saint-Germain

Wolves have confirmed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €5m (£4.4m).

The Spain international has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Molineux after agreeing personal terms and undergoing a medical on Tuesday.

Wolves announced the move ahead of their FA Cup third-round replay against Liverpool, with Sarabia watching on from the stands. He could make his debut away at Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who featured for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was captain for his country's U19 side when Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was in charge.

They were also briefly at Sevilla together, for a month, before Sarabia left to join PSG in July 2019.

He made 89 appearances while in the French capital, helping them win two Ligue 1 titles, and spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon.

Sarabia becomes Wolves' third signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of Mario Lemina from Nice and Matheus Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid.

