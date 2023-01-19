Nicolo Zaniolo: Roma reject Tottenham offer for forward but Italian side happy to sell at £35m valuation- Sky in Italy

Roma have rejected an offer from Tottenham for forward Nicolo Zaniolo with the Serie A side valuing the Italian at £35m, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky Sports News understands Spurs have not followed up on initial interest in Brighton forward Leandro Trossard and are now looking at other attacking options, with the club renewing a long-standing interest in Zaniolo.

Roma have turned down an unsatisfactory offer from Spurs, who remain interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Thursday 19th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Jose Mourinho's side are happy to sell Zaniolo in this window and are also prepared to do a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Zaniolo has scored just twice in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Tottenham's interest in the Italy international comes following reports north London rivals Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Trossard.

Antonio Conte's side are yet to make a signing this January, with the club also continuing their interest in Sporting Lisbon right wing-back Pedro Porro.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opened on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.