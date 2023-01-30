Harrison Ashby: Newcastle United complete £3m deal for West Ham defender on Deadline Day

Newcastle United have completed the Deadline Day signing of West Ham defender Harrison Ashby.

Sky Sports News understands that the 21-year-old has moved to St James' Park for a £3m fee including add-ons.

Ashby completed a medical on Monday, with West Ham inserting a sell-on clause in the deal.

The Scottish defender made seven appearances for West Ham's first team, but only one of those came in the Premier League.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "Harrison is a very talented young player with a lot of potential so we are delighted to sign him.

"He has very good attributes so we are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career."

Ashby, who has signed a long-term contract, added: "I could not be happier. I can't get the smile off my face and it's a proud day for me and my family.

"I'm buzzing to come to the game tonight, to meet the fans and to get a taste of the atmosphere.

"I wouldn't be here today without West Ham, so I thank all the coaches that I had from growing up to now, but I'm delighted to be here."

Will Ashby be part of Howe's first-team plans?

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

"Newcastle have completed the signing of Harrison Ashby of West Ham United.

Now, while Ashby wasn't too involved in West Ham's first team, Eddie Howe does see him as a first team player and he will be given opportunities here at St James Park moving forward."

