Christian Eriksen: Man Utd midfielder set for three months out after injuring ankle in FA Cup tie with Reading

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out until April at the earliest, after being forced off in Manchester United's FA Cup win over Reading.

The midfielder, who was caught by a tackle from Andy Carroll, left Old Trafford on crutches after the 3-1 win on Saturday and now looks set to miss a significant amount of United's run-in.

"While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May," Man Utd announced on their official website.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure for Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag this season, recording seven assists and scoring once in 19 Premier League appearances.

Ten Hag: Fred and Casemiro a good partnership - but we'll miss Eriksen's quality in final third

Image: Eriksen has been one of Man Utd's top creators this season

Speaking in a press conference ahead of United's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag explained he has options to cover Eriksen's absence - but admitted it would be hard to replace the Dane's quality in attacking areas.

"He's disappointed and we're disappointed, but it happens in top football. You have to deal with it," said Ten Hag.

"We have players in midfield, good players, who can fill the gap. Every player has their own characteristics and identity. Eriksen brings top quality to our squad and some characteristics are hard to replace, for instance his quality in the final third."

Image: Fred looks set to deputise for Eriksen in midfield

Asked about Fred playing a key role as United look to replace Eriksen, Ten Hag said: "Fred's playing with Casemiro in the Brazil squad, that's not the worst squad in the world!

"They have so many choices they can make but they prefer to play them together. Fred can contribute a lot to the team. He has a lot of qualities and I think Casemiro and Fred are a good partnership."

Carragher: A blow but Man Utd still on for top-four finish

Image: Eriksen is set to miss at least three months of the season

Reacting to the news, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said Eriksen would be a miss for United, given the impact he's had in the middle of the park for them, but suggested they have the cover to maintain the momentum which has pushed them up into the Champions League qualifying places.

"It's a big blow because the midfield has been the biggest turnaround for Man Utd this season, with Casemiro being there, Eriksen alongside him and Bruno Fernandes in front of them," said Carragher. "Fred and Scott McTominay have been much maligned over the last couple of years. A lot of that has been harsh. Fred alongside Casemiro - you're talking about Brazil's central midfield.

"But Man Utd aren't going to win the league and I don't think they're going to fall out of the top four, so it's not going to massively affect them in terms of where they finish this season, there's too big a gap between themselves, Arsenal and Man City [and the rest]."

Carroll's tackle in pictures

Image: Carroll lunges in on Eriksen

Image: Carroll makes contact with the left leg

Image: Eriksen is left clutching his ankle

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup, February 1 - live on Sky Sports

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, February 4

Man Utd vs Leeds - Premier League, February 8

Leeds vs Man Utd - Premier League, February 12 - live on Sky Sports

Barcelona vs Man Utd - Europa League, February 16

Man Utd vs Leicester - Premier League, February 19 - live on Sky Sports

Man Utd vs Barcelona - Europa League, February 23

Man Utd vs Brentford - Premier League, February 26

Man Utd vs West Ham - FA Cup, March 1

Liverpool vs Man Utd - Premier League, March 5

Man Utd vs Southampton - Premier League, March 11

Brighton vs Man Utd - Premier League, March 19

Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, April 1

Man Utd vs Everton - Premier League, April 8

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Premier League, April 15

Man Utd vs Chelsea - Premier League, April 22

Tottenham vs Man Utd - Premier League, April 25

Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Premier League, April 29