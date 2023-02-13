Alfred Schreuder: Former Ajax boss no longer in contention to become new Leeds head coach

Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to take over as the new head coach of Leeds United.

Schreuder was at Elland Road on Sunday as Leeds lost 2-0 at home to Manchester United, which left the club one point above the relegation zone.

Leeds have so far been frustrated in their search to find a successor to Jesse Marsch as their primary targets have been unavailable.

Schreuder, who succeeded Erik ten Hag at Ajax, is available after being sacked last month but Sky Sports News understands he is no longer in the running as Leeds continue to hold talks with various candidates.

Speaking in his programme notes ahead of Sunday's game, chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "The search for a new head coach is well advanced.

"The task is being able to align our list of prospects - which has been built and evolved under many seasons - with current availability and the openness of candidates to accept a new role in mid-season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win against Leeds United in the Premier League

"While we have confidence in the caretaker team, we know the importance of a prompt appointment and, if [director of football] Victor (Orta) and I are in any doubt, we have [chairman] Andrea (Radrizzani's) Twitter account to keep the pressure on!"

Schreuder, 50, was appointed at Ajax on a two-year contract although was dismissed two weeks ago after a run of seven league games without a win.

"This is a painful decision, but it's necessary," said Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar.

"Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too."

Schreuder joined Ajax after winning the Belgian League with Club Brugge having been assistant to Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Image: Rayo Vallecano blocked Leeds' move for head coach Andoni Iraola

Leeds saw a move for Andoni Iraola blocked by Rayo Vallecano last week. Iraola was a leading contender to fill the vacancy at Elland Road with the club having tracked him for a while.

Leeds have also been talking to other candidates on their shortlist. The club initially believed Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, who was the early bookmakers' favourite, would not be available so therefore he was not on their list, although after the Iraola disappointment, it was thought they might explore whether he would be an option.

However, Slot then publicly turned down the chance to join the club, calling their interest a "compliment" but adding he wanted to stay with Feyenoord.

Image: Feyenoord manager Arne Slot turned down the opportunity to join Leeds

"It is true that I will stay with Feyenoord, I can say that with this one. That is clear, fans do not have to be afraid," he said.

"The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe.

"There is no disappointment. It's certainly not a punishment to stay here."

Image: Carlos Corberan signed a new deal with West Brom

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan was one of the first names linked to the job having worked under Bielsa at Elland Road.

However, he then signed a new deal at The Hawthorns, and although he had his admirers at Leeds, he was not on the shortlist of contenders to replace Marsch.

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas have taken temporary charge at Leeds, overseeing their 2-2 draw at Manchester United last Wednesday before Sunday's defeat.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani hinted an appointment was imminent by tweeting last Tuesday night: "Hopefully white smoke by tonight or tomorrow morning".

However, on Wednesday evening Radrizzani said: "Not yet...need more time."

'Leeds won't panic | They'll take as long as they need'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Tim Thornton:

"Alfred Schreuder had been linked to the role and we know he was at Elland Road for the game against Manchester United on Sunday. But Leeds have been speaking to lots of different candidates, so it was never a case of him being the No 1 target.

"Leeds won't panic. They had targets that they haven't been able to land because those targets have been in positions elsewhere. They were looking to get proven coaches in with track records of success, but it was difficult to bring them in mid-season.

"The message from Elland Road is they are keen to bring in the right manager and not the wrong manager quickly. That's why they will take all the time they need to get the right candidate in."

February 18: Everton (A) - kick-off 3pm

February 25: Southampton (H) - kick-off 3pm

March 4: Chelsea (A) - kick-off 3pm

March 11: Brighton (H) - kick-off 3pm

March 18: Wolves (A) - kick-off 3pm