Andoni Iraola: Leeds' move for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked as manager search continues

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's move for head coach Andoni Iraola.

Iraola was a leading contender to fill the vacancy at Elland Road following the sacking of Jesse Marsch having taken the Spanish side to fifth place in LaLiga.

Leeds have been tracking him for a while and Sky Sports News understands Iraola is open to a move to Leeds and the Premier League.

He spent most of his playing career at Athletic Bilbao, playing under former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. He also played alongside Leeds winger Jack Harrison for MLS side New York City.

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas have taken temporary charge at Leeds until a replacement for Marsch is found, overseeing their 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Leeds United

Manchester United Sunday 12th February 12:30pm Kick off 2:00pm

Leeds are also talking to other candidates on their shortlist. The club initially thought Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, the bookmakers' favourite, wouldn't be available so therefore he wasn't on their list, but they could now look to explore whether he may be an option.

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan was one of the first names linked to the job having worked under Bielsa at Elland Road.

However, he signed a new deal at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night, and although he does have his admirers at Leeds, he was not on the shortlist of contenders to replace Marsch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s draw against Leeds United in the Premier League

Spanish legend Raul was a target for Leeds after the sacking of Bielsa a year ago, but it is thought to be unlikely that he would leave his current job as reserve team manager at Real Madrid.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani hinted an appointment was imminent by tweeting on Tuesday night: "Hopefully white smoke by tonight or tomorrow morning".

However, on Wednesday evening Radrizzani said: "Not yet...need more time."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

February 12: Manchester United (H) - kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

February 18: Everton (A) - kick-off 3pm

February 25: Southampton (H) - kick-off 3pm

March 4: Chelsea (A) - kick-off 3pm

March 11: Brighton (H) - kick-off 3pm

March 18: Wolves (A) - kick-off 3pm