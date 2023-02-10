Leeds turned down by Arne Slot as Feyenoord boss says approach from Premier League was a 'compliment'

Leeds manager target Arne Slot has publicly turned down the chance to join the club, calling their interest a "compliment" but adding he wanted to stay with Feyenoord.

Slot is now the third manager who has either turned down or been denied the opportunity to talk to Leeds, after West Brom boss Carlos Corberan signed a new contract at The Hawthorns on Tuesday and a move for Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola was blocked by his club.

He addressed the media ahead of Feyenoord's trip to Herenveen on Sunday, and said: "It is true that I will stay with Feyenoord, I can say that with this one. That is clear, fans do not have to be afraid.

"The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe.

"There is no disappointment. It's certainly not a punishment to stay here."

Slot's side are top of the Eredivisie, a competition they have won only once in 24 years, and were runners-up in the inaugural Europa Conference League last season.

Leeds have been looking for a new manager since sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday, on the back of a seven-game winless streak in the Premier League. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas have taken temporary charge at Leeds until a replacement for Marsch is found, overseeing their 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Slot was not on Leeds' initial shortlist as they thought he would be unavailable, but after rejections elsewhere they turned their attentions to the 44-year-old former midfielder.

Spanish legend Raul was a target for Leeds after the sacking of Bielsa a year ago, but it is thought to be unlikely he would leave his current job as reserve team manager at Real Madrid.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani hinted an appointment was imminent by tweeting on Tuesday night: "Hopefully white smoke by tonight or tomorrow morning".

However, on Wednesday evening Radrizzani said: "Not yet...need more time."

