Pep Guardiola reveals he apologised to Steven Gerrard after comments over Liverpool midfielder's slip in 2014

Pep Guardiola has revealed he apologised to Steven Gerrard for his comments over the Liverpool legend's slip in 2014 which helped Manchester City win the Premier League title.

Guardiola took a shot at Gerrard's mistake last week asking "was that our fault?" while responding to the club's alleged breaches of financial regulations charges.

However, the Man City boss has now publicly apologised to Gerrard having also done so in private.

"I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments I said last time about him," he said.

"He knows how I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country where I'm living and training. I am ashamed of myself for what I said because he doesn't deserve it. I truly believe in my comments in my previous press conference to defend my club but I didn't represent my club well putting his name in these stupid comments.

"I apologised to him personally but I have to do it here as well. I'm so sorry for him, for Alex his wife, kids, family because it was stupid."

Image: Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's game with Aston Villa

The alleged charges against the club from the Premier League did not distract Man City's title bid as they cruised past Aston Villa on Sunday to move within three points of leaders Arsenal ahead of Wednesday night's meeting.

However, Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time after sustaining an apparent thigh injury following a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez midway through the half - and Guardiola does not yet know if the striker will be fit to face Arsenal.

"We train this afternoon [Tuesday] so right now I don't know," he said. "Yesterday was a recovery for the Aston Villa game, that's all."

Arsenal dropped points again on Saturday in a controversial 1-1 draw with Brentford after losing to Everton, but Guardiola is still expecting a tough match although one that is not season-defining.

"So far they are the best team in the Premier League, they made an incredible first leg of the league," he said. "We felt it a few weeks ago in the FA Cup here. The commitment, they are sharp. We have to try to read the game we're going to play. It will be a big, big battle. In the departments, you have to be ready.

"I do not truly believe one week ago we are out of form and now we're back in form. Every game is different, you can play good and win and everything is perfect but tomorrow you could lose and everything is not good. Many games to play, a lot of points. Tomorrow is an important one, everyone knows it, and we'll try to perform well.

Man City's next six fixtures Arsenal (A) Premier League, Wednesday Feb 15

Premier League, Wednesday Feb 15 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League, Saturday Feb 18

Premier League, Saturday Feb 18 RB Leipzig (A) Champions League, Wednesday Feb 22

Champions League, Wednesday Feb 22 Bournemouth (A) Premier League, Saturday Feb 25

Premier League, Saturday Feb 25 Bristol City (A) FA Cup, Tuesday Feb 28

FA Cup, Tuesday Feb 28 Newcastle (H) Premier League, Saturday Mar 4

"It's important because we can take the points, the best team so far could not. But after Nottingham Forest, Champions League, the next six fixtures away. I have a feeling many things can happen.

"We try to arrive in the last eight to 10 Premier League games being there, this is the target. Tomorrow can help us be there but there are many games, tough games for all the contenders. We can not deny it's important to prove ourselves, handle the many aspects."