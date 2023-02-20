Liverpool not for sale but investment process ongoing says owner John Henry

Liverpool owner John Henry insists the Premier League club is not for sale but says talks are ongoing about external investment.

Fenway Sports Group, of which Henry is the founder and principal owner, confirmed they were interested in investment in November following a report which claimed they were inviting offers to buy Liverpool.

But rumours have persisted that a full takeover could take place with reported interest from the Middle East, and Henry has sought to clarify his commitment to Liverpool, which FSG has owned since 2010.

Speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, Henry said: "Yes. I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

