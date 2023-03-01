Tottenham scout Jeff Vetere leaves after appearing to reveal transfer target on TV

Tottenham scout Jeff Vetere is no longer working for the club after he appeared to disclose a transfer target in an interview with a South American TV channel.

Vetere, who was formerly the director of football at Birmingham, was interviewed by WinSportsTV in Colombia earlier this month and was asked directly about goalkeeper Kevin Mier, who plays for Atletico Nacional and Colombia's U23s.

"We're going to talk about the South American championship," the interviewer said. "You are also taking advantage to watch other professional players competing in the league. Did you watch Kevin Mier at the weekend?"

Vetere answered: "Yes, I went to Medellin to watch the Nacional game at the weekend. I was very impressed by the goalkeeper because of his attributes. He's young. He was born in 2000, so he's just 22.

Image: Tottenham's managing sporting director reportedly recruited Vetere at the start of the season

"I think he'll play for the national team soon. I was told that he was going to play against the United States last Saturday, but due to visa issues, he was unable to travel with the squad."

Vetere goes on to talk further about the player, and it is understood Spurs were unhappy with his conduct.

Having reportedly been recruited by Spurs' managing director of football Fabio Paratici at the start of the season, is no longer employed by the Premier League club.

Spurs have been linked with a host of goalkeepers this summer as they eye a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, who at 36 years old is approaching the end of his career.

Mier is just the latest name to be mentioned, with Spurs reportedly among those chasing Brentford's goalkeeper David Raya along with Manchester United.

Raya has told The Athletic he has rejected two contract proposals from Brentford because "they weren't the offers we were looking for".