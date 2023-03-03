Liverpool v Man Utd: Five stats to tell your mates ahead of Sunday's Anfield showdown live on Sky Sports

Impress your pals with these stats and facts ahead of Liverpool's clash with Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday...

The last Man Utd player to score at Anfield was… Jesse Lingard

Image: Jesse Lingard capitalised on an Alisson error in December 2018 for what remains Man Utd's most recent goal at Anfield

Man Utd may be on a roll in front of goal right now but they have hit the net just once in their past seven visits to Anfield in all competitions.

That solitary strike came over four years ago - and was courtesy of a rare error from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

In December 2018, the Brazilian spilled Romelu Lukaku's cross into Jesse Lingard's path for the Man Utd man to prod in an equaliser to Sadio Mane's opener.

A late double from sub Xherdan Shaqiri meant it would be Liverpool and Alisson celebrating that night, though - and United haven't scored at the home of their rivals in three attempts since.

Subs have scored 20 goals for Man Utd this season - more than any other team in Europe

Fred followed a familiar trend for Man Utd players this season when he stepped off the bench to score the tie-clinching goal against West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

That was the 20th goal scored by a sub for Man Utd this season across all competitions, which is more than any other side in Europe's major leagues.

Strength in depth? Tactical trickery from Ten Hag? Whatever the reason, Liverpool will have to be on their guard against United replacements right through to the final whistle on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford could match a record only achieved by Man Utd Premier League greats

Marcus Rashford is the Premier League's in-form striker since the resumption after the World Cup. Perhaps the hottest striker in Europe.

With 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, he is full of confidence. It's some transformation from the player who only managed five goals across all competitions last season.

And such is his form, Rashford is on the brink of matching an impressive Man Utd scoring record this weekend.

If he finds the net against Liverpool, Rashford will join Ruud van Nistelrooy, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo and become just the fourth Man Utd player to score in six successive Premier League appearances.

And as a bonus stat - Van Nistelrooy did it three times!

Salah is searching for his own six-in-a-row record

Image: Mohamed Salah has scored in his last five appearances against Man Utd

Like Rashford, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is aiming to land his own six-in-a-row record on Sunday.

The Egyptian is the top scorer in this fixture, with 10 goals from just 11 appearances. In fact, nine of those goals have come in his last five games against United!

With a goal in each of those outings, Salah would become the first player to score in six successive editions of this fixture if he converts at Anfield.

He also needs just one goal to equal Robbie Fowler's club record of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

Man Utd have the third-best away record this season… but have only beaten one side higher than 14th

On the face of it, Man Utd's return of 20 points from 12 Premier League away games is impressive. Only Arsenal (31) and Man City (24) have earned more points on the road.

But when you dig into the detail, you'll see five of Man Utd's six away wins have come against teams 14th or below in the Premier League table.

The exception was their win at seventh-placed Fulham in November - and even then they needed a very late goal from Alejandro Garnacho to clinch the three points.

Hope, then, for Liverpool fans, who have seen their side lose just one of their last 35 Premier League games at Anfield…