Reo Hatate: Celtic midfielder has hit another level, says manager Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Reo Hatate has "hit another level" and he believes there is even better to come from the midfielder.

The Japan international has been named Premiership player of the month for February after shining for the Hoops as he scored 11 goals in league wins over Livingston, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Hatate scored a double against the Dons and also netted a brace in their Scottish Cup victory over St Mirren, despite only coming on for the final 30 minutes.

He turned in another impressive performance in last weekend's Viaplay Cup win over Rangers at Hampden Park, providing the cross for Kyogo Furuhashi's second goal.

Postecoglou told Sky Sports News: "When he came in 12 months ago, he had an impact straight away,"

"We knew it would be a tough initiation for him because he'd come off the back of a full Japanese league season, whereas this year he had a pre-season with us.

"Over the last month he's just gone to another level and I certainly believe there are another couple of levels in him as a footballer.

"He's enjoying it and he's making more of an impact, which is great for us."

Celtic have a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership and, after retaining the Scottish League Cup, Postecoglou hopes his squad are hungry for more success.

"Whether it's your first or I'm not sure how many Callum [McGregor] has, hopefully you come out of it with a drive and desire to go back there and do it again.

"That's the key thing and that shouldn't diminish just because you've done it before. Hopefully they all want to be there again and want to perform at the highest level again and bring success to the club."

'We have improved immensely'

Ange Postecoglou has no fear about returning to St Mirren on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, despite it being the scene of their only domestic defeat this season.

They have dropped just two points since the Buddies shocked them in September and the Australian is confident there will not be a repeat performance.

"We were obviously disappointed with the outcome that day, we didn't play well and the opposition did," he added.

"Our football since then has improved immensely. Our results and performances on a weekly basis have been consistent and I think since the break we've been really strong.

"They are a good side and they play their home pitch really well. They keep things compact and they're aggressive as well with their defensive actions. It's not an easy place to go and get a result but, for us, nothing really changes."

"We know if we play our football, start the game well and impose our style on the game we're going to be hard to beat."

