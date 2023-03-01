Andy Walker: Celtic's lead on Rangers will only get bigger before end of season

Sky Sports' Andy Walker believes Celtic will extend their lead over Rangers before the end of the season.

The former Hoops striker also thinks their spending power will make it difficult for their Old Firm rivals to narrow the gap next season.

Ange Postecoglou's side are nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership title race, and ended Michael Beale's winning start as Rangers manager on Sunday when they won 2-1 to retain the League Cup at Hampden Park.

The sides will meet two more times in the league this season and Walker believes Celtic will be eyeing a domestic clean sweep.

"Ange Postecoglou is just used to winning and he wants to win with a bit of style," he told Sky Sports News.

"You are right to highlight that nine-point gap, I think it will only get bigger.

"Celtic are on an astonishing run since they lost that game last September to St Mirren, who they play this weekend, but they bounced back so well from that defeat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic's only domestic defeat so far this season was at St Mirren

"They have got a nine-point gap and they have still got Rangers to play a couple of times in the league, home and away, and I can only see them adding to that lead.

"Obviously the Scottish Cup can go anywhere, as anyone can get a victory in any 90 minutes. I don't think anyone will be mentioning it at Celtic, but they will certainly have their eye on yet another Treble."

Beale chose to start with Rangers' January signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin on the bench at the National Stadium on Sunday, something Walker believes he will now regret.

"These are the two players that were identified in the January window to make Rangers better, to make a difference and give them more quality and maybe to play a bit more football," he added.

Image: Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin joined Rangers in January

"The fact that they didn't play was a bit surprising, but I think Michael Beale must realise he has not got the depth of squad and he's not got the same quality that Celtic have.

"I'm sure these two players will play from now until the end of the season, but Rangers need strengthening in the summer. They've got a number of players out of contract, some who they would like to keep.

"It takes a lot of money to get the type of quality Celtic have and I am not convinced Rangers have that amount of money. I think Michael Beale will have to spend wisely and get value for money."

Sunday March 5: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.