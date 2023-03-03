Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is an entertaining weekend of Scottish Premiership football ahead with plenty at stake across the league.

Celtic return to St Mirren, live on Sky Sports, looking to avoid another shock defeat, while Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their League Cup final disappointment with victory over Kilmarnock.

Jim Goodwin is back in management at Dundee United with his first game against Aberdeen, the club that sacked him just over a month ago.

Motherwell have impressed in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up more vital points in their survival battle, while Ross County can also move further from the relegation zone if they can make it back-to-back wins.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

Celtic's only defeat this season came at St Mirren back in September and that is where they return to on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Stephen Robinson's side shocked them with a 2-0 win, ending their unbeaten league run of 364 days.

Image: Celtic beat St Mirren at Parkhead in January

The Hoops have been dominant since that day and beat the Paisley men 4-0 at Parkhead in January before knocking them out of the Scottish Cup with a 5-1 victory.

St Mirren have lost just twice at home in the league this season, and currently sit fifth in the table.

Will Rangers bounce back against Kilmarnock?

Image: Michael Beale suffered his first defeat as Rangers manager in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic

The attention turns back to the Scottish Premiership for Rangers after their Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic last weekend.

It was Michael Beale's first defeat since taking charge at Ibrox and he will be looking to bounce back and move to within six points of their Old Firm rivals, until Sunday at least.

Kilmarnock have picked up just one point from their last three league matches and find themselves sitting in the relegation play-off place, albeit on goal difference.

Derek McInnes' side lost 3-2 in their last meeting with Rangers and fell to a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox back in August.

Can Goodwin lead Dundee United to victory over Aberdeen?

Game of the weekend is arguably at Tannadice Park on Saturday evening as Jim Goodwin takes charge of Dundee United for the first time, against the club who sacked him just over a month ago.

Liam Fox was dismissed after United fell to their fifth straight defeat in the league with a 4-0 loss to Ross County.

Image: Barry Robson remains in interim charge at Aberdeen

Goodwin's first challenge will be to halt that dismal run in an effort to try and save the club, who sit four points adrift at the bottom, from relegation.

Aberdeen have won two games since the Irishman left the club and interim boss Barry Robson will be hoping to spoil Goodwin's Tannadice debut and take the Dons up to fifth.

Will Motherwell make it four games unbeaten?

Image: Motherwell are unbeaten under Stuart Kettlewell

There is an intriguing encounter at the Global Energy Stadium as Ross County and Motherwell meet in their battle to avoid relegation.

After back-to-back defeats, Ross County claimed an impressive 4-0 win over Dundee United last weekend to move out out of the play-off place on goal difference.

Motherwell are rejuvenated under new manager Stuart Kettlewell and have the chance to go four games unbeaten as they look to remain ninth.

The last meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw while Motherwell hammered County 5-0 on their previous trip to the Highlands last October.

Can Livingston move back into the top six?

Livingston's form has taken a drop in recent weeks and back-to-back defeats has seen them fall out of the top six.

They can return to the top half of the table this weekend, but it will be a challenge against an in-form Hibernian.

At one point this season Lee Johnson was clinging to his job, but this weekend the Easter Road side can extend their unbeaten league run to seven games as they look to strengthen their grip on fourth in the table.

There have been eight goals across their two previous meetings this season, so it should be an entertaining clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Will Hearts refind their form?

After a dismal performance at Motherwell in their last match, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be expecting better from his players this weekend.

The Jambos have occupied third place for the majority of the season but will be well aware that Hibs' upturn in form means they are now just four points behind them.

St Johnstone's record at Tynecastle does not make for good reading, but Callum Davidson's side have won their last two away games in the league. They have not won three on the road since December 2018.

