Rangers: Michael Beale promises summer of change at Ibrox as he seeks players to make 'massive impact'

Rangers manager Michael Beale is targeting a summer of change as he seeks "massive-impact" players to help narrow the gap to Celtic.

Rangers' League Cup final defeat to their Old Firm rivals was Beale's first loss since taking charge at Ibrox in December, and they trail Ange Postecoglou's side by nine points in the league.

That leaves the Scottish Cup as Beale's only real hope of winning silverware in his first season as boss.

Ahead of the visit of second-bottom Kilmarnock in the league on Saturday, Beale said the defeat by Celtic was a "huge disappointment" as he looked to the future.

"In the summer, we are at a point of change. We know we have two more derbies before the end of the season and we are focused on a better showing in these games. We also expect a potential third match in the Scottish Cup," he said.

"We have a number of games left to play, the team has made steady progress but not outstanding. We have to keep moving forward, the summer window is very important for the football club.

Image: Rangers have lost one game under Beale

"I want to build a strong team. It is my job to take the emotion out of the match and then make decisions on who we want to stick around as we move and build forward. When the window reopens, there is going to be change.

A number of players including Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis are out of contract at the end of the season.

Beale admits the squad could look very different for the start of next season.

"It is clear that the football we are playing at the moment and the way I would like us to play is probably not aligned so we have to keep moving forward," said the former QPR boss, who revealed John Souttar has returned to the squad after injury.

Image: Alfredo Morelos is out of contract at the end of the season

"I think we need to recruit three or four who are going to make a massive impact to the team.

"We need to obviously sort out the futures of the ones who are here and maybe we have to change one or two who are in contract as well. There is no exact number. I need to make a strong team.

"The team needs to show more and that starts with me. I have to do better because it is clear that although we had done well in the previous 14 games, the first half [of the final] was enough for me to know we have to do a hell of a lot of work.

Image: John Souttar has missed most of the season through injury

"I don't want wins against other opposition, who are in different places in the league, to overshadow what we have to do - win, not compete, and compete better in Europe.

"It is important we start the rebuild as soon as possible. We have started behind the scenes but come the summer it will be an interesting moment in terms of changing the make-up of the group. We need to reduce the number of the squad.

"I said before that 25 per cent of the squad would turn over and I am sticking by that. Players have been identified, it is about getting that work done swiftly."

