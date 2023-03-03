Conti Cup final: Arsenal manager says there is much more to Chelsea than star-striker Sam Kerr

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall insists there is much more to Chelsea than star-striker Sam Kerr as he prepares his side for this weekend's Conti Cup final.

The first piece of silverware of the season is at stake when the London rivals meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday, with a competition-record crowd of more than 20,000 fans expected.

Australia international Kerr scored on her 100th appearance for Chelsea in a FA Cup win against Arsenal last weekend, and Eidevall knows his side will have to be at their best to stop the Blues on Sunday.

"It's a great opportunity to go and win a trophy," the Arsenal manager said.

"It's exciting. It's always exciting when you qualify to play a final, and it's one game between us and a trophy, so let's do our very best and enjoy the occasion.

"I think Sam Kerr is, of course, a very good player, but whenever you play a team like Chelsea, you can't only focus on one player - it's about how you work as a collective and stop that."

Chelsea manager Hayes knows the final will be a tactical battle when two of the biggest rivals in the women's game go head-to-head.

"We like playing in front of crowds and we're just looking forward to competing for one of the first available trophies this year," Hayes said.

"Yes, we know the opponent but football is fluid in the sense that both teams always make adjustments here and there and you have to keep adapting to that.

"I just know from our perspective, we've had a long time to keep working on ourselves, we just have to make the tweaks as and when the game starts and adapt like that."

Asked what the final training sessions are like before a final, Hayes added: "They are the worst training sessions, because it is hack central and the officiating is horrific on a matchday minus one!

"It's 'Herman the German' tomorrow and our girls know what that is - it's my worst nightmare, but it's their favourite activity and we'll have some fun at training tomorrow, I'm certain of that."

