Chris Kamara: Much-loved Sky Sports pundit receives MBE for services to football, charity and anti-racism

Chris Kamara, one of football's most popular figures, has received his MBE for services to football, charity and anti-racism.

The former footballer turned presenter received an MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, describing it as "unbelievable" - a nod to his famous catchphrase during his time on Soccer Saturday.

The 65-year-old played for nine English professional clubs in a career spanning 20 years before going on to manage Bradford and Stoke.

In more recent years he became best known for his work as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara on social media when he went public about his apraxia of speech (AOS) diagnosis, saying he felt "a fraud" as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition.

Image: The 65-year-old revealed last year he has been struggling with apraxia of speech

"It feels unbelievable!" Kammy told Sky Sports. "It's a great family occasion to be there with Prince William and talk football with him for a good five minutes. It couldn't have been any better.

"My charity work is very important to me. I've always wanted to work with Marie Curie and raise money for them as they looked after my mum. Thankfully, I've been a patron for 14 years and been involved in raising over £3m.

"With my experience of apraxia, hopefully we can get something past the government to help young kids who are struggling with their speech."

Kammy, who left Sky Sports at the end of last season after 24 years, also worked on Soccer AM and Goals on Sunday.

A documentary called Lost For Words about Kamara coming to terms with the condition was broadcast in December.

He is well known to non-football lovers as a co-presenter of ITV's Ninja Warrior show.

Image: Kamara was given the honour for his services to football, charity and anti-racism

Born in Middlesbrough of Sierra Leonean, English and Irish descent, Kamara served in the navy before joining Portsmouth for the first of two spells.

He played over 200 games across two stints at Swindon, and also played for Brentford, Stoke, Leeds, Luton, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bradford.

Another football star honoured on Tuesday was Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who has been made an MBE for services to football and to charity. Milner has spent two decades in the Premier League.

Mike Summerbee, star of the Manchester City side of the 1960s and 70s, has been made an OBE for services to football and to charity.