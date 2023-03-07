Slaven Bilic sacked by Watford after less than six months in charge with Chris Wilder appointed until end of season

Watford have sacked Slaven Bilic after less than six months in charge and appointed Chris Wilder for the rest of the season.

Bilic's last game was a 0-0 draw at home to Preston on Saturday, a result that left them with just one win in their last eight league matches and four points off the Championship play-off places. Watford have won just three games since Christmas, and picked up only 14 points from a possible 36.

Bilic won 10 of his 26 matches in charge after being appointed in September on an 18-month contract, replacing Rob Edwards who was axed after only 10 league games.

After their draw with Preston, when questioned about his future, Bilic said: "I know why [the club] brought me here and they've been very good towards me and I have a good relationship but I know I have a job to do.

"I'm absolutely concentrated on my job, I've got a job to do and that's what I can have an influence on. The rest is not in my hands, or my control, or my decision."

Watford technical director Ben Manga said of the club's decision: "We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real

"With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead."

Bilic became the fourth permanent Watford manager in 2022 and their 17th permanent boss since the Pozzo family bought the club in 2012.

Image: Chris Wilder won just two of his 11 games in charge at Middlesbrough this season

Watford have turned to former Sheffield United boss Wilder, who was sacked by Middlesbrough in October with the club inside the Championship relegation zone.

Sky Sports News understands Wilder feels this is a good opportunity to get back in the game with a big Championship club.