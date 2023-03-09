Harry Kane transfer: Man Utd the realistic destination for Tottenham striker, says Jamie Carragher

Manchester United is Harry Kane's only realistic transfer destination if he leaves Tottenham this summer, says Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

Spurs limped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Italian side AC Milan to lose the last-16 tie 1-0 on aggregate.

The result ensures Spurs' trophy drought will extend into a 16th year bringing Kane's future into the spotlight as the club's record goalscorer approaches the final year of his contract.

"I think the only place he can go realistically is Manchester United and I don't want to see him at Manchester United for obvious reasons," Sky Sports pundit Carragher said on CBS. "When you think Liverpool have just signed Darwin Nunez, Manchester City have got Erling Haaland, and he can't go to Arsenal.

"I don't think there are too many clubs there right now for him but in terms of what is happening right now I think it is pretty negative and I think it will be interesting to see how it goes from now until the end of the season. I think there is going to be a real negativity around this club until now and the end of the season."

Image: Kane is about to enter the final year of his contract at Spurs

German champions Bayern Munich have long been admirers of Kane with speculation surrounding a move for the 29-year-old only growing since Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona over the summer.

However, Kane is still 60 goals from surpassing Alan Shearer's Premier League record and Carragher thinks this will be a key factor behind the England captain's decision-making this summer along with winning his first trophy.

Asked if Bayern were another option, Carragher added: "He will want the Premier League record, if he stays between now and the end of his career he will be the top scorer to ever play in the Premier League.

"It can't be the most important thing but it is a pretty special achievement. So I think if he is going to stay in England, the only big team who need a centre-forward is Manchester United. But will they pay £100m for a guy who is nearly 30?

"If he doesn't leave this summer he will stay at Tottenham for the rest of his career."

Asked if that was a bad thing for Kane, Carragher added: "No. Tottenham will always be there and thereabouts in terms of qualifying for the Champions League but are they going to win trophies? No. He's never won one trophy in his life.

"Of course, he will [be idolised at Spurs if he stays]. If you're asking me if he's going to a club where he thinks he might win a domestic or leave Tottenham I would probably stay at Tottenham.

"He's a guy who should be at least getting to quarters, semi-finals of the Champions League every year. He's that good. But where does he go, that's the big question?"

Rose: Everyone wants Kane to get the trophy his career deserves

Former Spurs defender Danny Rose is in agreement with Carragher that Manchester United is the clear option for Kane if he is to leave the club at the end of the season.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think Manchester United is the obvious option for Kane because he can't go to Chelsea and City are obviously set with Erling Haaland. I can't see Liverpool being one for him.

"That would be something for Harry to decide at the end of the season but where they finish, who is going to be manager and how they finish the season will be contributing factors behind his decision.

"He's my favourite No 9 and as a professional, he is second to none, first in last out. On the training pitch, he does his extras - you don't see a finisher like Harry if he doesn't practice day in, day out.

"He is the ultimate professional, and he is somebody who I have had a real privilege of sharing a changing room with and a field with.

"What you see on the field and in interviews is exactly Harry. You'll never see him on the front pages of the newspapers, he doesn't drink, he doesn't go out. He loves his golf and his NFL.

"It is no coincidence that what he has put into football is what he is getting out in terms of his goals. All fans across England and the world we just want him to get the trophy and the medal that his career deserves."