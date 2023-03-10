Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 27 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

In our latest column, Holly Shand and Sam from FPL Family discuss all things FPL ahead of the latest gameweek, including wildcard tactics and whether this is a week to include players from Brighton and Brentford.

If you didn't wildcard last week, is this the week to do it?

Holly Shand: Potentially. Using the wildcard will allow you to maximise for the doubles in front of us, as well as navigating Gameweek 28 without using a Free Hit. There will be opportunities to wildcard later in the season, but given the unsettled period in the fixtures we know in front of us, I don't see a good reason to keep. That being said, if you already have some players from Brentford and Brighton plus two free transfers you may be able to navigate through this period without it, as it is somewhat team dependent.

Sam from FPL Family: I'm still holding my Wildcard through to GW29 so I can really target the biggest double gameweek of the season and have the information about what Gameweek 32 will look like. If managers are struggling for doubling players this week and have a team which looks hard to navigate for Gameweek 28 however, then this could be a great week for a wildcard.

What would your GW27 wildcard team look like?

Holly Shand: Raya, Kepa; Trippier, Estupinan, Henry, James, Schar; March, Mac Allister, Saka, Rashford, Maddison; Haaland, Toney, Watkins.

Sam from FPL Family: I think you have to target Brentford this week. I'd treble up on them with Henry, Jensen and Toney. I would go for just two Brighton assets in Mac Allister and Estupinan, and then sell one of them ahead of blank Gameweek 28. I would stick with Kepa in goal but have Steel as my number two then you have a keeper for each week. Three Arsenal players in Gabriel, Martinelli and Saka as well as holding the likes of Trippier, Rashford and Kane. I think you have to hold Haaland this week but you could sell for Ollie Watkins ahead of Gameweek 28.

Who is your captain for this week?

Image: Brentford's Ivan Toney in action vs Bournemouth

Holly Shand: I am torn between Ivan Toney and a Brighton midfielder. I feel like Toney is the safe pick due to his higher ownership: only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than him this season. I also like his potential for bonus points too which provides a welcome boost to his score, plus he's also on penalties. The Brighton midfielders will split the captaincy and the points though, providing differentials and big rank boosts if you get it right!

Sam from FPL Family: I'm going Toney. He's on free-kicks and set-pieces as well as having returned more attacking returns this season (18) than he did over the entirety of the last campaign (17). He is the talisman and everything Brentford look to do comes through him.

For those with a bench boost left - would you play this week or save for another like GW29?

Holly Shand: While I'm likely to be navigating through Gameweek 27 with a strong bench, it looks to be even stronger in Gameweek 29 which will be a Double Gameweek for 12 teams. For that reason, I will be waiting but there is some jeopardy here as the big double comes immediately after the international break which is notorious for being a heavy injury and rotation period for our fantasy squads.

Sam from FPL Family: If you are having to bench the likes of Gabriel, Martinelli etc this week then it's the perfect week for a bench boost as they have ideal fixtures and could punish managers who bench them.

Is a triple-up on Brighton and Brentford this week a must?

Holly Shand: Brentford more than Brighton given the utility of their players in the coming weeks, with five fixtures in the next three. It's slightly more challenging to triple up on Brighton assets given their blank next week, but being able to double up on their midfielders could be lucrative given their current form and the appeal of the fixtures. If selecting three Brentford players then I prefer a double up on their defence over the attack, with Toney the real must-have.

Sam from FPL Family: No. There are so many teams with brilliant single Gameweek fixtures that you would have to sell on bench. Brentford's Toney and a Brighton midfielder is essential - anyone outside that is a nice to have.

Which of Brighton's midfielders do you prefer?

Image: Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after giving Brighton the lead from the penalty spot

Holly Shand: Right now I feel like Alexis Mac Allister could be the one to go for. He is second for big chances over the last four gameweeks with five and he's on penalties. The only risk is that he is excelling in the number 10 role but could be moved back. Solly March is the consistent player to back with 10 key passes and five chances created in his last three games.

Sam from FPL Family: I favour Mac Allister. He is now playing in an advanced number 10 position as opposed to the double pivot we saw earlier on in the season. This has hugely enhanced his underlying stats. He also has penalty responsibility which adds another string to his bow. His brace of attacking returns in Gameweek 26 means I think he will continue to start in this advanced position moving forward.

Is Jason Steele a steal at £3.9m moving forward?

Holly Shand: Potentially, it's a move I'm looking to make from Robert Sanchez this week but I'm hoping for some words of encouragement from Roberto De Zerbi in his press conference on Friday. Brighton have plenty of double gameweeks still to come where he can provide great utility too.

Sam from FPL Family: He could very well be! For now he has the jersey and I am expecting him to start both fixtures in GW27. Whether he will hold the position indefinitely remains to be seen, but as long as you pair him with a certain starter such as Kepa then he is a perfect pick.